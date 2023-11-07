News Feed

TBL@MTL: What you need to know

CH Weekly: November 6 to 12 

Updates from practice - Nov. 6

Jake Allen earns Molson Cup honor for October

MTL@STL: Game recap

Gustav Lindström loaned to the Laval Rocket

Updates from morning skate - Nov. 4

MTL@STL: What you need to know

Grow the Mo: Michael Pezzetta takes on Movember

MTL@ARI: Game recap

Silent auction in honor of Dr. David Mulder

MTL@ARI: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Nov. 1

Lakeside Academy launches outdoor classroom this fall

Kirby Dach underwent successful knee surgery

MTL@VGK: Game recap

CH Weekly: October 30 to November 5 

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Oct. 30

Updates from optional morning skate - Nov. 7

Habs can leapfrog the Bolts in the standings with a win in regulation in tonight’s divisional matchup

MONTREAL – The Canadiens held an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Here are the players who were on the ice:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
40 Joel Armia
52 Justin Barron
34 Jake Allen
17 Josh Anderson
21 Kaiden Guhle
35 Samuel Montembeault
22 Cole Caufield
54 Jordan Harris
35 Cayden Primeau
28 Christian Dvorak
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
 
71 Jake Evans
8 Mike Matheson
 
70 Tanner Pearson
72 Arber Xhekaj
 
55 Michael Pezzetta
 
 
20 Juraj Slafkovsky
 
 
14 Nick Suzuki
 
 
56 Jesse Ylönen
 
 

Cayden Primeau practiced in length with goalie coach Eric Raymond before the rest of the group hopped on the ice.

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard returned to practice for the first time on Tuesday since leaving the game on Nov. 2 with an apparent lower-body injury.

Sean Monahan rides a five-game point streak going into the Tuesday’s outing and ranks second on the team with 10 points in 11 games this season.

Jake Allen was named the recipient of the Molson Cup for the month of October on Monday and will be honored pregame.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.