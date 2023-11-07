Updates from optional morning skate - Nov. 7

MONTREAL – The Canadiens held an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Here are the players who were on the ice:
Habs can leapfrog the Bolts in the standings with a win in regulation in tonight’s divisional matchup
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
40 Joel Armia
52 Justin Barron
34 Jake Allen
17 Josh Anderson
21 Kaiden Guhle
35 Samuel Montembeault
22 Cole Caufield
54 Jordan Harris
35 Cayden Primeau
28 Christian Dvorak
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
71 Jake Evans
8 Mike Matheson
70 Tanner Pearson
72 Arber Xhekaj
55 Michael Pezzetta
20 Juraj Slafkovsky
14 Nick Suzuki
56 Jesse Ylönen
Cayden Primeau practiced in length with goalie coach Eric Raymond before the rest of the group hopped on the ice.
Rafaël Harvey-Pinard returned to practice for the first time on Tuesday since leaving the game on Nov. 2 with an apparent lower-body injury.
Sean Monahan rides a five-game point streak going into the Tuesday’s outing and ranks second on the team with 10 points in 11 games this season.
Jake Allen was named the recipient of the Molson Cup for the month of October on Monday and will be honored pregame.
Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.