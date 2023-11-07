Updates from optional morning skate - Nov. 7

Cayden Primeau practiced in length with goalie coach Eric Raymond before the rest of the group hopped on the ice.

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard returned to practice for the first time on Tuesday since leaving the game on Nov. 2 with an apparent lower-body injury.

Sean Monahan rides a five-game point streak going into the Tuesday’s outing and ranks second on the team with 10 points in 11 games this season.

Jake Allen was named the recipient of the Molson Cup for the month of October on Monday and will be honored pregame.

