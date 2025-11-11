Updates from optional morning skate – Nov. 11

Montembeault in net against LA

20251111-skate-EN-monty
MONTREAL – Fifteen players took part in an optional skate ahead of the Canadiens’ game against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

Take a look at who partook in the session:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
76 Bolduc
45 Carrier
75 Dobes
13 Caufield
53 Dobson
35 Montembeault
93 Demidov
48 Hutson
91 Kapanen
8 Matheson
20 Slafkovsky
47 Struble
14 Suzuki
72 Xhekaj
90 Veleno

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Samuel Montembeault will get the start in net against the Kings.

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The Canadiens will also be holding Military Appreciation Night at the Bell Centre. Please note that due to a strike by STM staff, there will be no metro and bus service between 5:45 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. today, so please plan your commute accordingly. For more information, click here. For tickets to the game, click here.

