MONTREAL – Fourteen players took the ice in preparation for an Original Six matchup against the Bruins at the Bell Centre on Thursday.

Joel Armia, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki joined the group prior to the skate but did not stay on for the main session.

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed Colin White and Jordan Harris will return to the lineup. Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble and Jesse Ylönen are healthy scratches.

Here’s a list of players who participated in the optional skate: