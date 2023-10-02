News Feed

Andersson, Maillet to head to training camp in Laval

CH Weekly: October 2 to 8

MTL@TOR: Projected lineup - Oct. 2

MTL@TOR: What you need to know

Canadiens place Andersson and Maillet on waivers

Canadiens announce roster moves at training camp

TOR@MTL: Game Recap

Canadiens make roster moves at training camp

Canadiens place Beaudin, Condotta, Keeper, and Stephens on waivers

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Sept. 30 

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 30

TOR@MTL: What you need to know

TOR@MTL: Game recap

Optional morning skate – Sept. 29 

Training Camp | Group B practice - Sept. 29

TOR@MTL: What you need to know

Catching up with… Jared Davidson

Lines and D pairings at camp - Sept. 28

Training camp | Quotes of the day - Oct. 2

David Savard on Logan Mailloux and Mattias Norlinder, Martin St-Louis on the need to keep fine-tuning, and more

BROSSARD – David Savard, Logan Mailloux, and head coach Martin St-Louis spoke to the media following Monday’s morning skate at the CN Sports Complex.

Here are some of the highlights:

David Savard on the fact Mailloux and Norlinder are still at camp:

They’ve played well so far in camp and they’re showing what they can do. They’re getting experience, just because they had several chances to play games and things like that, and it’s nice for them to be able to prove themselves. It’s up to them to make a spot for themselves. I think that’s your job when you’re young, to try to push people a bit to find a spot on the team. It’s not necessarily easy, but I think camp gives them that chance and if they end up in Laval, the goal will be to get here and to prove they’re ready to come back up.

David Savard on mentoring Mattias Norlinder

Mailloux on playing against the Leafs’ top talent tonight:

It will be fun. I mean, those are the guys you watch during the year all the time – Matthews, Marner, Nylander, guys like that – so it should be fun, be a good test, and we’ll hopefully do well.

Logan Mailloux on still remaining in camp

St-Louis on fine-tuning different areas of the game:

That’s what it’ll be for the next eight/nine days, to tighten things up a bit to really prepare for the first game. And, even when it’s time for the first game, you’re going to be ready, but the season is young and there will still be things to adjust. Everything we’ve done so far with the big group – it’s a lot of work for everyone, but it has a lot of value. Whether it be the people in Laval, the medical staff, the coaches, the young players... Having taken the time is important, but now the work is less heavy [with a smaller group] and you can get more into the details.

Martin St-Louis' pregame press conference

Notes:

Forward Christian Dvorak hit the ice with his teammates this morning. He wore a non-contact jersey for the skate.

The Canadiens also provided some health updates on a trio of players. Forwards Joel Armia and Alex Newhook and defenseman Gustav Lindstrom are day-to-day with upper body injuries.