Training camp | Quotes of the day - Oct. 2

BROSSARD – David Savard, Logan Mailloux, and head coach Martin St-Louis spoke to the media following Monday’s morning skate at the CN Sports Complex.

Here are some of the highlights:

David Savard on the fact Mailloux and Norlinder are still at camp:

They’ve played well so far in camp and they’re showing what they can do. They’re getting experience, just because they had several chances to play games and things like that, and it’s nice for them to be able to prove themselves. It’s up to them to make a spot for themselves. I think that’s your job when you’re young, to try to push people a bit to find a spot on the team. It’s not necessarily easy, but I think camp gives them that chance and if they end up in Laval, the goal will be to get here and to prove they’re ready to come back up.