TOR@MTL: What you need to know

Habs and Leafs see each other for the first time since opening night

cms-20240309-skip-preview-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Saturday presents another marquee matchup between the Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, who meet at the Bell Centre tonight for an NHL-record 767th time in the regular season.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. The Canadiens took home four points (1-1-2) on the team’s recent four-game road trip in Florida, Tampa, Nashville, and Carolina. Nine different players scored for Montreal, including Nick Suzuki who paced the team with five points during the eight-day stretch. Cole Caufield averaged a point-per-game, Joshua Roy netted a pair of goals, and David Savard and Arber Xhekaj, who were paired for all four outings, finished with a combined plus-eight differential on the Canadiens blue line. Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Jayden Struble each made their respective returns to the lineup following stints on the injured list.

Nick Suzuki seals it in OT

2. Home ice hasn’t necessarily been an advantage for the Habs this season, posting a modest 12-16-3 record at the Bell Centre, but when the Leafs have come to town in recent years, the Canadiens have come alive. Montreal is on a five-game winning streak at home against Toronto dating back to May 29, 2021. Suzuki (0-7–7), Caufield (4-2–6) and Josh Anderson (4-1–5) are the home team’s leading scorers during that span.

3. The Leafs move from one Original Six matchup to another, and if the result is anything like their last two games against the Boston Bruins, Habs fans will be going home happy. Toronto’s 2-1 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday was sandwiched between two 4-1 losses to the Bruins this week – the first happening on Monday and most recent coming on Thursday. Sheldon Keefe’s group has a 4-4-5 record against Original Six opponents in 2023-24.

The Buds have seven players with double digit goal totals, led by Auston Matthews with 54, tops in the National Hockey League and on pace for 70-plus this year. Former Hab, Joel Edmundson was traded to Toronto on Thursday and could make his debut in the Blue and White on Saturday at the Bell Centre. The Leafs also recently acquired Ilya Lyubushkin from the Anaheim Ducks. The stay-at-home defenseman has one assist in four games with his new club.

4. To celebrate one of hockey’soriginal rivalries, two legends who represent that “OG” spirit will be in the house for the game. Fans can meet Tie Domi and Chris Nilan together at the OG1 boutique by section 114 from 6:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., and then again during first intermission. That’s in addition to regularly-scheduled FANatic Saturdays programming, including Monster Energy guest DJ Trapment live on Twitch during warmups starting at 6:15 p.m., the Rush Hour Rally traffic cone race at first intermission, and more.

5. Friday was a day off for the Canadiens and also the NHL Trade Deadline. For the most part, it was a quiet afternoon on the trade front in Montreal, but news broke around the 3:00 p.m. ET cutoff that Jake Allen was traded to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a conditional third-round pick in 2025. The team will hold a morning skate ahead of tonight’s game. Any potential changes to the lineup and the starting goalie may be known during St-Louis’ pregame press conference streamed live on the team’s accounts on YouTube, Facebook and X. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans can also watch the game on CBC, TVA Sports and Sportsnet or listen on the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm. For tickets, click here.

News Feed

TOR@MTL: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – March 9 

Hughes: ‘Allen’s going to be missed’

Jake Allen traded to New Jersey for a conditional third-round pick in 2025

The Canadiens are saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Francis Fontaine

MTL@CAR: Game recap

Welcome to the 100-goal club, Nick Suzuki

Canadiens acquire forward Jacob Perreault from the Anaheim Ducks

MTL@CAR: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Mar. 6

Multi-year contract extension for Canadiens assistant general manager John Sedgwick

MTL@NSH: Game recap

MTL@NSH: What you need to know

CH Weekly: March 4 to 10

The 15th edition of the RadioTéléDON will be held on March 14

Updates from practice – Mar. 4

Put me in, Coach: Terry Ryan’s last hurrah

MTL@TBL: Game recap