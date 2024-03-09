TOR@MTL: What you need to know

2. Home ice hasn’t necessarily been an advantage for the Habs this season, posting a modest 12-16-3 record at the Bell Centre, but when the Leafs have come to town in recent years, the Canadiens have come alive. Montreal is on a five-game winning streak at home against Toronto dating back to May 29, 2021. Suzuki (0-7–7), Caufield (4-2–6) and Josh Anderson (4-1–5) are the home team’s leading scorers during that span.

3. The Leafs move from one Original Six matchup to another, and if the result is anything like their last two games against the Boston Bruins, Habs fans will be going home happy. Toronto’s 2-1 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday was sandwiched between two 4-1 losses to the Bruins this week – the first happening on Monday and most recent coming on Thursday. Sheldon Keefe’s group has a 4-4-5 record against Original Six opponents in 2023-24.

The Buds have seven players with double digit goal totals, led by Auston Matthews with 54, tops in the National Hockey League and on pace for 70-plus this year. Former Hab, Joel Edmundson was traded to Toronto on Thursday and could make his debut in the Blue and White on Saturday at the Bell Centre. The Leafs also recently acquired Ilya Lyubushkin from the Anaheim Ducks. The stay-at-home defenseman has one assist in four games with his new club.

4. To celebrate one of hockey’soriginal rivalries, two legends who represent that “OG” spirit will be in the house for the game. Fans can meet Tie Domi and Chris Nilan together at the OG1 boutique by section 114 from 6:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., and then again during first intermission. That’s in addition to regularly-scheduled FANatic Saturdays programming, including Monster Energy guest DJ Trapment live on Twitch during warmups starting at 6:15 p.m., the Rush Hour Rally traffic cone race at first intermission, and more.

5. Friday was a day off for the Canadiens and also the NHL Trade Deadline. For the most part, it was a quiet afternoon on the trade front in Montreal, but news broke around the 3:00 p.m. ET cutoff that Jake Allen was traded to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a conditional third-round pick in 2025. The team will hold a morning skate ahead of tonight’s game. Any potential changes to the lineup and the starting goalie may be known during St-Louis’ pregame press conference streamed live on the team’s accounts on YouTube, Facebook and X. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans can also watch the game on CBC, TVA Sports and Sportsnet or listen on the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm. For tickets, click here.