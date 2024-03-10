TOR@MTL: Game recap

Clock runs out on the Habs in 3-2 loss to the Leafs

20240309_TORMTL_LossRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens set the tone early and battled hard throughout the night but ultimately fell short in a 3-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Montreal went up 38 seconds into the game when Cole Caufield fed Mike Matheson, who went forehand backhand before sliding it into an empty cage for the early 1-0 lead.

The Leafs matched the Habs' quick start in the first, scoring 39 seconds into the middle frame to tie the game 1-1, courtesy of Bobby McMann. Then later in the second, Max Domi gave the visitors the lead heading into the intermission.

Just past the five-minute mark of the final stanza, Alex Newhook regained level ground for Montreal on the power play, but with 6:46 to go, John Tavares restored the Leafs’ advantage and Toronto held on from there.

Samuel Montembeault made 24 saves in his 30th start of the season.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Michael Pezzetta returned to the Habs’ 12-man forward unit against his hometown team, in place of Jesse Ylönen.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 00:38 0-[1] Matheson (Caufield, Slafkovsky)

Mike Matheson dekes out a sprawling Ilya Samsonov to open the scoring only 38 seconds into the game

P3 05:05 2-[2] Newhook (Slafkovsky, Matheson) – PPG

Alex Newhook ties things up

Toronto goals

P2 00:39 [1]-1 McMann (Kampf)

P2 18:41 [2]-1 Domi (Jarnkrok, Brodie)

P3 13:14 [3]-2 Tavares (McCabe, Domi)

What’s next

The Canadiens host the Columbus Blue Jackets for Kirby Dach Bobblehead Night at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

Related Content

Postgame vs. TOR: Montembeault

Postgame vs. TOR: Caufield

Postgame vs. TOR: Matheson

Postgame vs. TOR: St-Louis

Postgame vs. TOR: Primeau

News Feed

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – March 9 

TOR@MTL: What you need to know

Hughes: ‘Allen’s going to be missed’

Jake Allen traded to New Jersey for a conditional third-round pick in 2025

The Canadiens are saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Francis Fontaine

MTL@CAR: Game recap

Welcome to the 100-goal club, Nick Suzuki

Canadiens acquire forward Jacob Perreault from the Anaheim Ducks

MTL@CAR: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Mar. 6

Multi-year contract extension for Canadiens assistant general manager John Sedgwick

MTL@NSH: Game recap

MTL@NSH: What you need to know

CH Weekly: March 4 to 10

The 15th edition of the RadioTéléDON will be held on March 14

Updates from practice – Mar. 4

Put me in, Coach: Terry Ryan’s last hurrah

MTL@TBL: Game recap