Canadiens announce 2025-26 theme nights

Single game tickets go on sale to the public on Sept. 15, exclusive presale available via team newsletter

5029-01-Annonce-calendrier-promo-1920x1080-V2-ENG
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – There's a Habs game for everyone on the schedule this season.

The Canadiens announced the team’s slate of theme nights, giveaways, and special event nights for the 2025-26 campaign on Tuesday, with returning favorites and new additions all on the calendar—including a celebration of a fan favorite defenseman.

Following past “homecoming” tributes for fan-favorite Habs like P.K. Subban and Saku Koivu, this year the Bell Centre welcomes back Andrei Markov for a celebration of the former blue-liner’s career on December 3.

Here are more highlights not to be missed from the announced list:

HOME OPENER

Canadiens fans have seen a lot over 115 seasons of history, but this year marks the first time Montreal hosts Seattle for a home opener. An “Original 32” date against the Kraken awaits when the Bell Centre reopens its doors for the regular season, as does a special pregame ceremony.

Home Opener
SEA@MTL
Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025
7:00 p.m. ET

GIVEAWAY NIGHTS

Make room in the fan cave, because this season will see more Canadiens collectibles that money can’t buy in-store. New this year is an extra fifth bobblehead making a nod to a popular personality from the 2025 playoffs.

Desk Calendar Night presented by Air Canada
NSH@MTL
Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025
7:00 p.m. ET

Lane Hutson Bobblehead Night presented by RONA
OTT@MTL
Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025
7:00 p.m. ET

Noah Dobson Bobblehead Night presented by RONA
PHI@MTL
Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025
7:00 p.m. ET

Alexandre Carrier Bobblehead Night presented by RONA
MIN@MTL
Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026
7:00 p.m. ET

Jake Evans Bobblehead Night presented by RONA
CAR@MTL
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2026
7:00 p.m. ET

Mike Chez RONA Bobblehead Night presented by RONA
CBJ@MTL
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2026
7:00 p.m. ET

ANDREI MARKOV HOMECOMING

Andrei Markov played 990 career games with the Canadiens, and he returns for one more night to celebrate his 16 seasons in Montreal.

Andrei Markov Homecoming
WPG@MTL
Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025
7:30 p.m. ET

NEW THEME GAMES

New for the 2025-26 season, Family Weekend becomes Family Week, the Bell Centre celebrates a big birthday, and Soirée Québécoise returns to the schedule for the first time since 2020.

Family Week presented by Kraft in collaboration with Parc Omega
CGY@MTL
Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026
7:30 p.m. ET

Family Week presented by Kraft in collaboration with Parc Omega
FLA@MTL
Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026
7:00 p.m. ET

Family Week presented by Kraft in collaboration with Parc Omega
DET@MTL
Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026
7:00 p.m. ET

Soirée Québécoise
NYI@MTL
Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026
7:00 p.m. ET

30th Anniversary of the Bell Centre
ANA@MTL
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2026
7:00 p.m. ET

RETURNING GAMES

From holidays (Christmas, Halloween) to hoedowns (Country Night) to highlighting social and community causes, many of this year’s games will be familiar to longtime fans.

Halloween at the Bell Centre
OTT@MTL
Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025
7:00 p.m. ET

Country Night presented by Coca-Cola
BUF@MTL
Monday, Oct. 20, 2025
7:30 p.m. ET

Hockey Fights Cancer Night
UTA@MTL
Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025
7:00 p.m. ET

Military Appreciation Night
LAK@MTL
Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025
7:00 p.m. ET

Pride Night
TBL@MTL
Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025
7:00 p.m. ET

Christmas at the Bell Centre
PIT@MTL
Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025
7:00 p.m. ET

Lunar New Year Celebration
COL@MTL
Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026
7:00 p.m. ET

Celebrating Black Excellence
WSH@MTL
Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026
7:00 p.m. ET

First Peoples Celebration
NYI@MTL
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2026
7:00 p.m. ET

Fan Appreciation Night
CBJ@MTL
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2026
7:00 p.m. ET

For the full list of 2025-26 Canadiens theme nights, click here.

Single game tickets go on sale to the public on Sept. 15, but fans can benefit from an exclusive presale by registering for the Canadiens ticket sales newsletter here.

Can’t wait until then? Multi-game packs are already on sale here.

Related Content

News Feed

Canadiens announce 2025 Rookie Camp roster

The Montreal Canadiens mourn the passing of Ken Dryden

Canadiens acquire defenseman Gannon Laroque from the San Jose Sharks

Groupe CH selects Levy as hospitality partner at Bell Centre

Canadiens unveil new center-ice logo

NBA G League’s Long Island Nets return to Laval in 2026

Suzuki, Asista Foundation raise record amount at Heroes Golf Tournament

Slafkovsky named 2025 Slovak Player of the Year

Laine, Canadiens ready for the runway

What we learned in The Rebuild S2 debut

Canadiens reflect ahead of Season 2 premiere of Crave docuseries

From training camp to the playoffs: Season 2 of The Rebuild: Inside the Montreal Canadiens debuts on Crave on August 21

Habs pick their favorite artists at LASSO 2025

The 10th edition of the Classique KR takes place on Saturday

Four Habs prospects attending the World Junior Summer Showcase

Two-year contract for Jayden Struble

O(CH)EAGA

Canadiens unveil 2025-26 season schedule