Canadiens announce 2025-26 theme nights

MONTREAL – There's a Habs game for everyone on the schedule this season.

The Canadiens announced the team’s slate of theme nights, giveaways, and special event nights for the 2025-26 campaign on Tuesday, with returning favorites and new additions all on the calendar—including a celebration of a fan favorite defenseman.

Following past “homecoming” tributes for fan-favorite Habs like P.K. Subban and Saku Koivu, this year the Bell Centre welcomes back Andrei Markov for a celebration of the former blue-liner’s career on December 3.

Here are more highlights not to be missed from the announced list: