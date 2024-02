MONTREAL – The Canadiens dropped a 7-2 decision to the St. Louis Blues at the Bell Centre on Sunday.

Nick Suzuki and Joel Armia scored for the Habs, while Jake Allen made 29 saves. For more stats, check out the NHL Gamecenter summary here.

Head coach Martin St-Louis made a couple of changes to his lineup heading into the matinee affair.



Joshua Roy, who was recalled following Saturday’s contest against the Stars, played on the third line alongside Alex Newhook and Joel Armia.