MONTREAL – Martin St-Louis held a morning skate at the Bell Centre on Saturday in preparation for the Canadiens’ game against the St. Louis Blues.

Kaiden Guhle and Juraj Slafkovsky joined the main group wearing blue jerseys, suggesting they cannot receive contact. Guhle and Slafkovsky are both out with upper-body injuries and will not face the Blues.

In total, 22 players hit the ice. Here are the projected forward lines for Saturday’s game: