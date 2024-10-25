Updates from practice – Oct. 25 

BROSSARD – Following a day off, the Canadiens put on their practice gear and got back to work at the CN Sports Complex on Friday.

Prior to the main session, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard got in some reps with Player development consultant Paul Byron on one end of the ice, while Juraj Slafkovsky worked with Director of hockey development Adam Nicholas on the other end.

Justin Barron also laced up his skates for some solo work. The 22-year-old defenseman left Tuesday’s game against the New York Rangers following a hit from Jacob Trouba in the third period. He is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

The same forward lines that faced the Rangers were featured at the hour-long practice: