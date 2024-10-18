Canadiens to hold “Tribute to the Champions” ceremony on Oct. 22

MONTREAL – Some of the greatest players to ever suit up for the Canadiens will be back at center ice on October 22 for a special "Tribute to the Champions" ceremony at the Bell Centre.

The Habs will be getting the band back together to honor the legacy of the members of the '70s dynasty that saw the Canadiens win four-straight Stanley Cups, from 1975-76 to 1978-79. This year marks the 45th anniversary of the final Cup win of that stretch, a 4-1 series victory over the New York Rangers in 1979.

TICKETS: Rangers vs. Canadiens 🎟

Sixteen players took part in all four of those championship runs, setting league and franchise records along the way. Many of those legends will be at the Bell Centre for the "Tribute to the Champions" pregame ceremony, including, among others, Hall-of-Famers Serge Savard, Yvan Cournoyer, Ken Dryden, and Bob Gainey, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the Playoff MVP in the 1979 win over the Rangers.

Tickets for the October 22 game against the New York Rangers, including the “Tribute to the Champions” pregame ceremony, are available by clicking here.