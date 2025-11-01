OTT@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

STM strike

Due to a strike by STM staff, there will be no metro and bus service today, so please plan your commute accordingly. For more information, click here.

Halloween at the Bell Centre

As previously mentioned, spooky season continues for one more night with a variety of Halloween-themed activations in the Rio Tinto Courtyard from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., including:

Five trick-or-treat doors to knock on with sweet surprises for fans who arrive early;

An interactive haunted house to explore for the bravest fans aged 14+;

A police car for photo ops with SPVM mascot Flik;

Special decorations and other surprises!

Inside the arena, the frights continue with the team's annual costume contest from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Ticketholders dressed for the occasion can enter the contest by visiting Section 113 to have their photo taken. One lucky fan will win a $500 Tricolore Sports gift card.

Molson FANatic Saturdays

Saturday games at the Bell Centre feature a rotating selection of programming thanks to Molson FANatic Saturdays. Here's what's in store tonight:

Local artist PONY will create a mural live in M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec as part of the Artist Series presented by Loto-Québec;

Former Canadiens players Rick Green and Stephan Lebeau will meet fans in Section 117 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.;

One lucky fan will get to shoot for Canadiens season tickets and other prizes during second intermission.

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Canadiens are back home following a successful four-game sojourn out West that yielded six out of a possible eight points. That trip – which included stops in Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Seattle – has traditionally been a difficult one for the team, but this year’s outcome proves how far the Habs have come since the start of their rebuild. Martin St-Louis' contingent is tied for first in the Atlantic Division with 16 points, in addition to having several players – Cole Caufield, Ivan Demidov, Jakub Dobes, Lane Hutson, and Nick Suzuki come to mind, among others – ranking highly in other statistical categories across the NHL.

Montreal’s Atlantic Division rivals are coming off a 4-3 shootout win over the Calgary Flames at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday. As the Sens embark on a three-game road trip, they’ll be looking to improve their record in away arenas as they’ve only captured one win. To do that though, they’ll need to tighten up defensively as Travis Green’s troops rank near the bottom of the League in goals allowed. Fortunately for them, Ottawa’s offense has been clicking despite the absence of captain Brady Tkachuk who's recovering from thumb surgery.

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 1 vs. OTT:

Dec. 2 vs. OTT:

Jan. 17 @ OTT:

Mar. 11 @ OTT:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Caufield is locked in a seven-way tie for first in goals (9) in the NHL. He set a new franchise record for overtime tallies (11) when the 24-year-old winger scored the winner against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. He has five points (4G, 1A) in his last five outings.

For the Sens, Tim Stutzle has been on a fire as he leads Ottawa in points (tied with Drake Batherson) and is on a four-game point streak (3G, 5A).

BY THE NUMBERS: SENS-HABS

Here’s how the Sens and Habs match up by the numbers: