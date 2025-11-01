OTT@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – Halloween is technically over, but we’re still celebrating the spookiest time of the year on Saturday when the Canadiens host the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre.
MONTREAL – Halloween is technically over, but we’re still celebrating the spookiest time of the year on Saturday when the Canadiens host the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
WHEN
Saturday, November 1 at 7:00 p.m.
WHERE
Bell Centre – Montreal, QC
TV & STREAMING
Citytv, SNE, SN1, TVA Sports
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
TICKETS
STATISTICS
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
STM strike
Due to a strike by STM staff, there will be no metro and bus service today, so please plan your commute accordingly. For more information, click here.
Halloween at the Bell Centre
As previously mentioned, spooky season continues for one more night with a variety of Halloween-themed activations in the Rio Tinto Courtyard from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., including:
Inside the arena, the frights continue with the team's annual costume contest from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Ticketholders dressed for the occasion can enter the contest by visiting Section 113 to have their photo taken. One lucky fan will win a $500 Tricolore Sports gift card.
Molson FANatic Saturdays
Saturday games at the Bell Centre feature a rotating selection of programming thanks to Molson FANatic Saturdays. Here's what's in store tonight:
TEAM COMPARISONS
The Canadiens are back home following a successful four-game sojourn out West that yielded six out of a possible eight points. That trip – which included stops in Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Seattle – has traditionally been a difficult one for the team, but this year’s outcome proves how far the Habs have come since the start of their rebuild. Martin St-Louis' contingent is tied for first in the Atlantic Division with 16 points, in addition to having several players – Cole Caufield, Ivan Demidov, Jakub Dobes, Lane Hutson, and Nick Suzuki come to mind, among others – ranking highly in other statistical categories across the NHL.
Montreal’s Atlantic Division rivals are coming off a 4-3 shootout win over the Calgary Flames at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday. As the Sens embark on a three-game road trip, they’ll be looking to improve their record in away arenas as they’ve only captured one win. To do that though, they’ll need to tighten up defensively as Travis Green’s troops rank near the bottom of the League in goals allowed. Fortunately for them, Ottawa’s offense has been clicking despite the absence of captain Brady Tkachuk who's recovering from thumb surgery.
SEASON SERIES
Nov. 1 vs. OTT:
Dec. 2 vs. OTT:
Jan. 17 @ OTT:
Mar. 11 @ OTT:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Caufield is locked in a seven-way tie for first in goals (9) in the NHL. He set a new franchise record for overtime tallies (11) when the 24-year-old winger scored the winner against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. He has five points (4G, 1A) in his last five outings.
For the Sens, Tim Stutzle has been on a fire as he leads Ottawa in points (tied with Drake Batherson) and is on a four-game point streak (3G, 5A).
BY THE NUMBERS: SENS-HABS
Here’s how the Sens and Habs match up by the numbers:
Senators
📈
Canadiens
6-5-1
RECORD
8-3-0
28.9%
POWER PLAY
28.1%
62.2%
PENALTY KILL
75%
3.58
GOALS FOR/GAME
3.64
3.92
GOALS AGAINST/GAME
3.00
Pinto (8)
GOALS
Caufield (9)
Batherson (9)
ASSISTS
Suzuki (14)
Stutzle, Batherson (13)
POINTS
Suzuki (16)
Cousins, Chabot, Batherson, Stutzle, Zub (+3)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Suzuki (+9)
Cozens (40)
HITS
Slafkovsky (21)
LINEUP NEWS
Samuel Montembeault gets the start against the Sens. The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.