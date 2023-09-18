News Feed

CH Weekly: September 18 to 24

MTL@BOS Prospects: Game recap

MTL@BOS Prospects: What you need to know

MTL@BUF Prospects: Game recap

MTL@BUF Prospects: What you need to know

Foundation sets new fundraising record at the Canadiens Golf Tournament  

St-Louis on Matheson: ‘He checks all the boxes’ 

CH Weekly: September 11 to 17

Mike Matheson named alternate captain 

A look back at the 2023 NHL Draft

2023 Montreal Canadiens Roundtable 

Canadiens announce 2023 Rookie Camp roster

Ice, Ice, Baby: Bell Centre set for 2023-24 season

Nick Suzuki raises funds for service dogs

Canadiens' 2023 NHL Draft Documentary to premiere Thursday

Canadiens mourn the loss of Yvon Pedneault

Carey Price surprises youngsters at the Canadiens Hockey School

Canadiens go country at LASSO

OTT@MTL Prospects: What you need to know

Habs’ hopefuls close out three-game showcase against the Sens on Monday

BUFFALO – The Canadiens prospects will meet the Ottawa Senators on Monday in the team’s final game of the 2023 Prospects Challenge.

Game time is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET.

The matchup will be broadcast live across the club’s digital platforms on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and canadiens.com.

Sebastien Goulet will be on the call with French play-by-play, and a live chat will be active on YouTube, Twitch and Facebook for fans to react as the action unfolds.

Following a 4-1 win against the Bruins on Saturday, the Habs rookies hit the ice on Sunday morning to prepare for Monday’s contest.

Cedrik Guindon, Jan Mysak, Joshua Roy and Ty Smilanic lit the lamp for Montreal against Boston. Goaltender Quentin Miller made 26 saves in the winning effort.

Here is the projected lineup ahead of Monday afternoon's game:

Forwards

57 Farrell

62 Beck

97 Roy

38 Novak

48 Mesar

96 Xhekaj

67 Dufort

86 Kidney

63 McKay

83 Smilanic

53 Mysak

85 Parker-Jones

Defensemen

84 Trudeau

64 Reinbacher

47 Struble

94 Mailloux

93 Tourigny

78 Laaouan

Goalies

70 Spunar

75 Dobes

The Canadiens will look to close out the three-game showcase in style against the Senators before returning to Montreal to close rookie camp.