OTT@MTL Prospects: What you need to know

BUFFALO – The Canadiens prospects will meet the Ottawa Senators on Monday in the team’s final game of the 2023 Prospects Challenge.

Game time is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET.

The matchup will be broadcast live across the club’s digital platforms on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and canadiens.com.

Sebastien Goulet will be on the call with French play-by-play, and a live chat will be active on YouTube, Twitch and Facebook for fans to react as the action unfolds.

Following a 4-1 win against the Bruins on Saturday, the Habs rookies hit the ice on Sunday morning to prepare for Monday’s contest.