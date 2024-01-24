OTT@MTL: Game recap

Habs drop their rematch with the Sens

20240123_OTTMTL_LossRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens played the Senators for the second time in less than a week, and were once again unable to solve their Atlantic Division rivals, losing 4-1 at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

There were a bunch of lineup changes on Tuesday, with Tanner Pearson returning from injury, Arber Xhekaj returning from a stint with the AHL’s Laval Rocket, and Johnathan Kovacevic returning from the press box. They replaced Mitchell Stephens and Justin Barron, who were loaned to Laval, and Jordan Harris, who was scratched.

Jake Allen got the start in goal.

Celebrating a milestone during the game was Josh Anderson, who suited up for the 500th contest of his NHL career. Including tonight, 233 of those games have been played with the Canadiens after the Burlington, ON native joined the organization via trade in October 2020.

The Habs dug themselves into a bit of a hole early, going down by a pair before the halfway mark of the first. And though they outshot their guests 9-8 in the middle frame, the Sens added a third goal and never looked back.

Kovacevic broke Joonas Korpisalo’s shutout bid with his sixth of the season with 7:29 remaining in the game.

Mathieu Joseph added an empty-netter for Ottawa with under three minutes to go.

Allen turned aside 24 shots on the night.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P3 12:31 3-[1] Kovacevic (Caufield)

OTT@MTL: Kovacevic scores goal against Joonas Korpisalo

Ottawa goals

P1 07:45 [1]-0 Greig (Brannstrom, Norris) – SHG

P1 08:26 [2]-0 Sanderson (Zub)

P2 06:22 [3]-0 Pinto (Giroux)

P3 17:33 [4]-1 Joseph – EN

What’s next

The Canadiens have two games left before breaking for All-Star Weekend. Next up are the New York Islanders, who visit on the occasion of Throwback Night - 2000s presented by Molson on Thursday night. For tickets to the game, click here.

News Feed

Mitchell Stephens loaned to the Laval Rocket

Mitchell Stephens loaned to the Laval Rocket
Updates from optional morning skate – Jan. 23

Updates from optional morning skate – Jan. 23
OTT@MTL: What you need to know

OTT@MTL: What you need to know
New cups produced with Rio Tinto aluminium to debut at the Bell Centre

New cups produced with Rio Tinto aluminium to debut at the Bell Centre
CH Weekly: January 22 to 28

CH Weekly: January 22 to 28
Arber Xhekaj recalled from Laval Rocket

Arber Xhekaj recalled from Laval Rocket
Barron loaned to Laval, Stephens on waivers 

Barron loaned to Laval, Stephens on waivers 
Updates from practice - Jan. 22

Updates from practice - Jan. 22
MTL@BOS: Game recap

MTL@BOS: Game recap
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Jan. 20 

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Jan. 20 
MTL@BOS: What you need to know

MTL@BOS: What you need to know
Meet the 82-year-old fan who got her first tattoo at a Habs game

Meet the 82-year-old fan who got her first tattoo at a Habs game
The Montreal Canadiens will host their annual blood drive on January 22

The Montreal Canadiens will host their annual blood drive on January 22
MTL@OTT: Game recap

MTL@OTT: Game recap
MTL@OTT: What you need to know

MTL@OTT: What you need to know
MTL@NJD: Game recap

MTL@NJD: Game recap
MTL@NJD: What you need to know

MTL@NJD: What you need to know
Updates from practice - Jan. 16

Updates from practice - Jan. 16