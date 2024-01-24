OTT@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – The Canadiens played the Senators for the second time in less than a week, and were once again unable to solve their Atlantic Division rivals, losing 4-1 at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

There were a bunch of lineup changes on Tuesday, with Tanner Pearson returning from injury, Arber Xhekaj returning from a stint with the AHL’s Laval Rocket, and Johnathan Kovacevic returning from the press box. They replaced Mitchell Stephens and Justin Barron, who were loaned to Laval, and Jordan Harris, who was scratched.

Jake Allen got the start in goal.

Celebrating a milestone during the game was Josh Anderson, who suited up for the 500th contest of his NHL career. Including tonight, 233 of those games have been played with the Canadiens after the Burlington, ON native joined the organization via trade in October 2020.

The Habs dug themselves into a bit of a hole early, going down by a pair before the halfway mark of the first. And though they outshot their guests 9-8 in the middle frame, the Sens added a third goal and never looked back.

Kovacevic broke Joonas Korpisalo’s shutout bid with his sixth of the season with 7:29 remaining in the game.

Mathieu Joseph added an empty-netter for Ottawa with under three minutes to go.

Allen turned aside 24 shots on the night.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster