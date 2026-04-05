NJD@MTL: What you need to know

Congratulations Carabins

The University de Montréal Carabins women’s hockey team will be honored on the scoreboard during the game, following a third national championship last month.

New dog adoption initiative with the Montreal SPCA

The Canine Hockey Club (CHC), the official dog club of the Montreal Canadiens, has partnered with the Montreal SPCA to help find homes for local animals.

Fans at the game can visit the CHC kiosk in Section 113 to meet representatives from the SPCA and learn more about pet adoption, as well as schedule a visit to meet the featured dog of the moment, Maple.

Pet parents can also register their four-legged fans to the official Habs dog club on site and receive a gift with the purchase of a membership kit.

TEAM COMPARISONS

It took five rounds of shootouts, but the Canadiens managed to pull off a 4-3 win over the Devils on Saturday at Prudential Center. New Jersey erased a three-goal deficit to force extra time, but Oliver Kapanen’s wrist shot sealed the deal for Montreal in the skills contest. The Habs concluded their five-game road trip with five wins, extending their victorious streak to eight, and moving them into second place in the Atlantic Division. The win also allowed the Canadiens to reach 100 points for the first time since 2016-17.

Martin St-Louis' squad can clinch a playoff berth today if:

the Canadiens get at least one point vs. the Devils or;

the Minnesota Wild defeat the Detroit Red Wings in any fashion or;

the Carolina Hurricanes defeat the Ottawa Senators in any fashion.

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 6 @ NJD: 4-3 NJD (OT)

Apr. 4 @ NJD: 4-3 MTL (SO)

Apr. 5 vs. NJD:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

We could easily talk about Cole Caufield, who collected a pair of assists last night and is only a goal away from 50, but we’re turning our attention to rookie sensation Ivan Demidov. The 20-year-old winger registered his 60th point of the season with a power-play goal against the Devils.

On the other end of the ice, Jack Hughes stayed hot with a two-point performance (1G, 1A), bringing his tally to 11 points in his last five outings. In addition, Timo Meier registered a goal and an assist against the Canadiens.

BY THE NUMBERS: DEVILS-HABS

Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers: