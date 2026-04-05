NJD@MTL: What you need to know

Four-game homestand begins tonight against New Jersey

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By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens return home on an eight-game win streak and with the possibility to clinch a playoff berth on Sunday against the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre. 

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE  

Cadbury Egg Hunt 

Just in time for Easter, the Canadiens and Cadbury have prepared a classic egg hunt for fans at the game. Habs mascot Youppi! has hidden egg-shaped QR codes around the Bell Centre which fans can scan for a chance to earn chocolate treats. 

The codes have been placed throughout the arena, but quantities are limited, so arrive early and happy hunting!

NJD@MTL: Youppi! hides eggs around the arena for Easter

Congratulations Carabins 

The University de Montréal Carabins women’s hockey team will be honored on the scoreboard during the game, following a third national championship last month.

New dog adoption initiative with the Montreal SPCA 

The Canine Hockey Club (CHC), the official dog club of the Montreal Canadiens, has partnered with the Montreal SPCA to help find homes for local animals. 

Fans at the game can visit the CHC kiosk in Section 113 to meet representatives from the SPCA and learn more about pet adoption, as well as schedule a visit to meet the featured dog of the moment, Maple

Pet parents can also register their four-legged fans to the official Habs dog club on site and receive a gift with the purchase of a membership kit.

TEAM COMPARISONS  

It took five rounds of shootouts, but the Canadiens managed to pull off a 4-3 win over the Devils on Saturday at Prudential Center. New Jersey erased a three-goal deficit to force extra time, but Oliver Kapanen’s wrist shot sealed the deal for Montreal in the skills contest. The Habs concluded their five-game road trip with five wins, extending their victorious streak to eight, and moving them into second place in the Atlantic Division. The win also allowed the Canadiens to reach 100 points for the first time since 2016-17. 

Martin St-Louis' squad can clinch a playoff berth today if: 

  • the Canadiens get at least one point vs. the Devils or; 
  • the Minnesota Wild defeat the Detroit Red Wings in any fashion or;  
  • the Carolina Hurricanes defeat the Ottawa Senators in any fashion.

SEASON SERIES  

Nov. 6 @ NJD: 4-3 NJD (OT) 

Apr. 4 @ NJD: 4-3 MTL (SO) 

Apr. 5 vs. NJD:  

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR  

We could easily talk about Cole Caufield, who collected a pair of assists last night and is only a goal away from 50, but we’re turning our attention to rookie sensation Ivan Demidov. The 20-year-old winger registered his 60th point of the season with a power-play goal against the Devils. 

On the other end of the ice, Jack Hughes stayed hot with a two-point performance (1G, 1A), bringing his tally to 11 points in his last five outings. In addition, Timo Meier registered a goal and an assist against the Canadiens. 

BY THE NUMBERS: DEVILS-HABS 

Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers:

LINEUP NEWS  

The Canadiens will not hold a morning skate on Sunday. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X closer to puck drop. 

EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC   

New this season on game days, Montreal-area fans can enjoy KFC’s Famous Chicken Sandwich for just $5.95 at participating restaurants.   

The offer is available in KFC restaurants, through self-serve kiosks, and mobile ordering via the KFC website or mobile application at participating locations in Montreal and surrounding areas, every game day.   

Please note that this offer is not available through third-party delivery apps.

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