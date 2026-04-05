NJD@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens return home on an eight-game win streak and with the possibility to clinch a playoff berth on Sunday against the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Four-game homestand begins tonight against New Jersey
MONTREAL – The Canadiens return home on an eight-game win streak and with the possibility to clinch a playoff berth on Sunday against the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
Cadbury Egg Hunt
Just in time for Easter, the Canadiens and Cadbury have prepared a classic egg hunt for fans at the game. Habs mascot Youppi! has hidden egg-shaped QR codes around the Bell Centre which fans can scan for a chance to earn chocolate treats.
The codes have been placed throughout the arena, but quantities are limited, so arrive early and happy hunting!
Congratulations Carabins
The University de Montréal Carabins women’s hockey team will be honored on the scoreboard during the game, following a third national championship last month.
New dog adoption initiative with the Montreal SPCA
The Canine Hockey Club (CHC), the official dog club of the Montreal Canadiens, has partnered with the Montreal SPCA to help find homes for local animals.
Fans at the game can visit the CHC kiosk in Section 113 to meet representatives from the SPCA and learn more about pet adoption, as well as schedule a visit to meet the featured dog of the moment, Maple.
Pet parents can also register their four-legged fans to the official Habs dog club on site and receive a gift with the purchase of a membership kit.
TEAM COMPARISONS
It took five rounds of shootouts, but the Canadiens managed to pull off a 4-3 win over the Devils on Saturday at Prudential Center. New Jersey erased a three-goal deficit to force extra time, but Oliver Kapanen’s wrist shot sealed the deal for Montreal in the skills contest. The Habs concluded their five-game road trip with five wins, extending their victorious streak to eight, and moving them into second place in the Atlantic Division. The win also allowed the Canadiens to reach 100 points for the first time since 2016-17.
Martin St-Louis' squad can clinch a playoff berth today if:
SEASON SERIES
Nov. 6 @ NJD: 4-3 NJD (OT)
Apr. 4 @ NJD: 4-3 MTL (SO)
Apr. 5 vs. NJD:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
We could easily talk about Cole Caufield, who collected a pair of assists last night and is only a goal away from 50, but we’re turning our attention to rookie sensation Ivan Demidov. The 20-year-old winger registered his 60th point of the season with a power-play goal against the Devils.
On the other end of the ice, Jack Hughes stayed hot with a two-point performance (1G, 1A), bringing his tally to 11 points in his last five outings. In addition, Timo Meier registered a goal and an assist against the Canadiens.
BY THE NUMBERS: DEVILS-HABS
Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens will not hold a morning skate on Sunday. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X closer to puck drop.
EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC
New this season on game days, Montreal-area fans can enjoy KFC’s Famous Chicken Sandwich for just $5.95 at participating restaurants.
The offer is available in KFC restaurants, through self-serve kiosks, and mobile ordering via the KFC website or mobile application at participating locations in Montreal and surrounding areas, every game day.
Please note that this offer is not available through third-party delivery apps.