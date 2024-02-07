MTL@WSH: Game recap

Habs’ top line scores four goals in 5-2 win over the Caps

20240206_MTLWSH_WinRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

WASHINGTON – Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky combined for four goals in the Canadiens’ 5-2 win over the Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday.

Suzuki capitalized twice in 57 seconds in the opening frame for Montreal. Michael Pezzetta buried his 3rd of the season later in the period, and the Canadiens went to the locker room up 3-0.

Alex Ovechkin put the Caps on the board with his 10th of the season in the middle stanza.

Slafkovsky then restored the Habs’ three-goal lead at 11:19 of the third period and put the nail in the coffin less than three minutes later to make it a 5-2 final.

Samuel Montembeault redirected 37 shots in the win.

Cole Caufield extended his point streak to 10 games with the primary assist on Suzuki’s opening marker. The 23-year-old became the first Hab to reach that feat since Max Domi in 2018.

Brandon Gignac skated 14:54 in his first game in the bleu-blanc-rouge uniform, centering Joel Armia and Josh Anderson.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 06:42 [1]-0 Suzuki (Caufield)

MTL@WSH: Suzuki scores goal against Charlie Lindgren

P1 07:39 [2]-0 Suzuki (Xhekaj)

MTL@WSH: Suzuki scores goal against Charlie Lindgren

P1 13:07 [3]-0 Pezzetta (Harvey-Pinard)

Michael Pezzetta snipes one in

P3 11:19 [4]-1 Slafkovsky (Evans, Matheson)

Juraj Slafkovsky adds to the lead

P3 14:01 [5]-2 Slafkovsky (Matheson, Suzuki) - PPG

MTL@WSH: Slafkovsky scores goal against Darcy Kuemper

Washington goals

P2 06:03 3-[1] Ovechkin (Strome, Fehervary)

P3 11:41 4-[2] Sandin (Carlson, Strome)

What’s next

The Canadiens open up a set of back-to-back games for Family Weekend at the Bell Centre. First up, the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

News Feed

Updates from optional morning skate - Feb. 6

MTL@WSH: What you need to know

CH Weekly: February 5 to 11

Updates from practice – Feb. 5

Samuel Montembeault earns Molson Cup honor for January

Updates from practice – Feb. 4

Two-year contract for Brandon Gignac

Lucas Condotta called up from the Laval Rocket

2024 NHL All-Star Weekend Recap

2024 NHL All-Star Game: What you need to know

Hughes: 'This team has resilience and can handle adversity'

Sean Monahan traded to Winnipeg for a first-round pick in 2024

Nick Suzuki selected by Team McDavid at NHL All-Star Player Draft

Contract termination for Nicolas Beaudin

Lucas Condotta loaned to Laval Rocket 

MTL@PIT: Game recap

Updates from morning skate - Jan. 27

MTL@PIT: What you need to know