MTL@WSH: Game recap

WASHINGTON – Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky combined for four goals in the Canadiens’ 5-2 win over the Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday.

Suzuki capitalized twice in 57 seconds in the opening frame for Montreal. Michael Pezzetta buried his 3rd of the season later in the period, and the Canadiens went to the locker room up 3-0.

Alex Ovechkin put the Caps on the board with his 10th of the season in the middle stanza.

Slafkovsky then restored the Habs’ three-goal lead at 11:19 of the third period and put the nail in the coffin less than three minutes later to make it a 5-2 final.

Samuel Montembeault redirected 37 shots in the win.

Cole Caufield extended his point streak to 10 games with the primary assist on Suzuki’s opening marker. The 23-year-old became the first Hab to reach that feat since Max Domi in 2018.

Brandon Gignac skated 14:54 in his first game in the bleu-blanc-rouge uniform, centering Joel Armia and Josh Anderson.

