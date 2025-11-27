MTL@UTA: Game recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Nick Suzuki collected career points No. 399, 400 and 401 in a 4-3 win over the Utah Mammoth and the Delta Center on Wednesday.

Montreal was opportunistic in the triumph, netting four goals on 17 shots. Suzuki (2), Zachary Bolduc and Ivan Demidov lit the lamp for the visitors.

Jakub Dobes posted 31 saves in the win.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Adam Engstrom’s NHL debut

It’s been a month of milestones for the Canadiens. Following Jared Davidson and Arber Xhekaj’s recent NHL debuts, it was Adam Engstrom’s turn on Wednesday.