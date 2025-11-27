MTL@UTA: Game recap

Suzuki reaches 400-point milestone in Canadiens’ gutsy win over Mammoth

20251126_MTLUTA_WinRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

SALT LAKE CITY – Nick Suzuki collected career points No. 399, 400 and 401 in a 4-3 win over the Utah Mammoth and the Delta Center on Wednesday.

Montreal was opportunistic in the triumph, netting four goals on 17 shots. Suzuki (2), Zachary Bolduc and Ivan Demidov lit the lamp for the visitors.

Jakub Dobes posted 31 saves in the win.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Adam Engstrom’s NHL debut

It’s been a month of milestones for the Canadiens. Following Jared Davidson and Arber Xhekaj’s recent NHL debuts, it was Adam Engstrom’s turn on Wednesday.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 10:38 [1]-0 Bolduc (Hutson, Suzuki) – PPG

MTL@UTA: Bolduc scores PPG against Karel Vejmelka

P1 16:37 [2]-0 Suzuki (Caufield, Bolduc)

MTL@UTA: Suzuki scores goal against Karel Vejmelka

P3 03:20 [3]-3 Suzuki (Bolduc, Gallagher) - PPG

MTL@UTA: Suzuki scores PPG against Karel Vejmelka

P3 04:47 [4]-3 Demidov (Kapanen, Dobson)

MTL@UTA: Demidov scores goal against Karel Vejmelka

Utah goals

P2 09:43 2-[1] Hayton (Keller, Sergachev) – PPG

P2 11:58 2-[2] Yamamoto (Guenther, Cooley)

P2 13:52 2-[3] Carcone (Stenlund, Marino)

What’s next

The Canadiens head to Vegas for a matinee against the Golden Knights on Friday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

