MTL@TOR: Game recap

TORONTO – The timing couldn’t have been worse for the Canadiens.

Tied at two in the third period, Mike Matheson’s stick shattered at the blue line, setting up the sequence that led directly to the Maple Leafs’ game-winning goal in a 5-2 decision at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night.

On an evening when Oliver Kapanen scored his first NHL goal, Zachary Bolduc tallied his first as a Hab, and Montreal outshot Toronto 31-27, there’s no doubt the visitors deserved better. The result, though, was a harsh reminder that hockey can be cruel sometimes.

Samuel Montembeault made 22 saves in the loss.

