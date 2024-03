TAMPA – Once again, the Canadiens deserved to win in the Sunshine State, but instead had to settle for a 4-3 shootout loss against the Lightning at Amalie Arena on Saturday.

Despite holding 2-0 and 3-2 leads, Montreal couldn’t stop Tampa Bay from coming back and ultimately winning it in a six-round shootout.

MILESTONE NIGHT FOR SLAFKOVSKY

Last game, Kaiden Guhle and Jesse Ylönen reached the 100-game mark in the NHL, and tonight, Juraj Slafkovsky achieved the same feat at only 19 years of age.