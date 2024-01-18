MTL@OTT: What you need to know

KANATA – The Canadiens and Senators go head-to-head for the first time this season at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
1. Martin St-Louis' contingent touches down in Ottawa with a winning feel still fresh in their minds, following their second consecutive victory on Wednesday night in New Jersey. Juraj Slafkovsky got the scoring started with his second goal in as many games to put the Canadiens ahead after one, before Joshua Roy doubled the Habs’ lead with his first career NHL goal in the second. There was no quit in the Devils, however, who capitalized twice on a four-minute power play to even the game at 2-2 less than two minutes into the final stanza. But it was the visitors who’d get the last laugh, courtesy of Cole Caufield’s sixth game-winning goal of the season with under five minutes left in regulation. The Canadiens’ No. 22 extended his goal streak to three games and stretched his point streak to four at Prudential Center on Wednesday. Samuel Montembeault continued his strong play of late, stopping 28 of 30 shots for his 10th win of the campaign.