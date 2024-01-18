MTL@OTT: What you need to know

Quick return to Canada for a duel with the Sens in Ottawa

KANATA – The Canadiens and Senators go head-to-head for the first time this season at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. Martin St-Louis' contingent touches down in Ottawa with a winning feel still fresh in their minds, following their second consecutive victory on Wednesday night in New Jersey. Juraj Slafkovsky got the scoring started with his second goal in as many games to put the Canadiens ahead after one, before Joshua Roy doubled the Habs’ lead with his first career NHL goal in the second. There was no quit in the Devils, however, who capitalized twice on a four-minute power play to even the game at 2-2 less than two minutes into the final stanza. But it was the visitors who’d get the last laugh, courtesy of Cole Caufield’s sixth game-winning goal of the season with under five minutes left in regulation. The Canadiens’ No. 22 extended his goal streak to three games and stretched his point streak to four at Prudential Center on Wednesday. Samuel Montembeault continued his strong play of late, stopping 28 of 30 shots for his 10th win of the campaign.

Recap: Canadiens at Devils 1.17.24

2. One night after the Canadiens knocked off the Avalanche, it was the Senators’ turn to see the 2022 Stanley Cup Champions. There was no lack of action at Canadian Tire Centre, where the two teams scored a total of 11 goals. Despite holding on to a 4-3 lead after 40 minutes of play, the Sens had no answer for the Avs’ four third-period markers, resulting in a 7-4 loss at home. Claude Giroux and Brady Tkachuk, who rank 1st and 3rd in points for Ottawa, respectively, each recorded three points on Tuesday. As it stands, Jacques Martin’s squad sits at the bottom at the Atlantic Division standings with a 15-24-0 record. 2024 has been tough sledding for the Ontario-based Club, who’ve dropped six of their last seven outings, and have picked up just a single win in the New Year.

3. The Canadiens close out their ninth back-to-back of the year tonight in the Nation’s capital. Though the Habs have fared well in the opening leg (6-2-0) of such scenarios, the back end of two games in two nights have not been as smooth. Montreal is 1-7-0 on the tail end of a back-to-back in 2023-24 with their only win coming against the Blackhawks on Dec. 22 in Chicago. They’ll look for a reversal of fortune tonight at Canadian Tire Centre.

4. With the Canadiens arriving in Ottawa from New Jersey late last night, there won’t be a morning skate on Thursday. We’ll have to wait until the team’s pregame media availabilities around 12:00 p.m. ET to find out about any lineup changes and Montreal’s starting goalie against the Sens. Fans can tune in on the Canadiens’ accounts on YouTube, Facebook and X.

5. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on TSN2, TSN5 and RDS, or fans can listen in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98.5 fm.

