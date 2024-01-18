MTL@OTT: What you need to know

2. One night after the Canadiens knocked off the Avalanche, it was the Senators’ turn to see the 2022 Stanley Cup Champions. There was no lack of action at Canadian Tire Centre, where the two teams scored a total of 11 goals. Despite holding on to a 4-3 lead after 40 minutes of play, the Sens had no answer for the Avs’ four third-period markers, resulting in a 7-4 loss at home. Claude Giroux and Brady Tkachuk, who rank 1st and 3rd in points for Ottawa, respectively, each recorded three points on Tuesday. As it stands, Jacques Martin’s squad sits at the bottom at the Atlantic Division standings with a 15-24-0 record. 2024 has been tough sledding for the Ontario-based Club, who’ve dropped six of their last seven outings, and have picked up just a single win in the New Year.

3. The Canadiens close out their ninth back-to-back of the year tonight in the Nation’s capital. Though the Habs have fared well in the opening leg (6-2-0) of such scenarios, the back end of two games in two nights have not been as smooth. Montreal is 1-7-0 on the tail end of a back-to-back in 2023-24 with their only win coming against the Blackhawks on Dec. 22 in Chicago. They’ll look for a reversal of fortune tonight at Canadian Tire Centre.

4. With the Canadiens arriving in Ottawa from New Jersey late last night, there won’t be a morning skate on Thursday. We’ll have to wait until the team’s pregame media availabilities around 12:00 p.m. ET to find out about any lineup changes and Montreal’s starting goalie against the Sens. Fans can tune in on the Canadiens’ accounts on YouTube, Facebook and X.

5. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on TSN2, TSN5 and RDS, or fans can listen in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98.5 fm.