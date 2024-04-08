MTL@NYR: Game recap

NEW YORK – The Canadiens wrapped up the weekend with a 5-2 loss to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.  

It was an important night for Joel Armia and Cole Caufield as they played in their 500th and 200th career NHL games, respectively.

To mark the occasion, Caufield scored with 30 seconds to go in the opening frame to extend his goal streak to four games.  

Head coach Martin St-Louis made only one change to his lineup with Cayden Primeau between the pipes.

The goaltender turned aside 41 shots. For more stats, visit the NHL Gamecenter summary here.

Montreal goals

P1 19:30 [1]-0 Caufield (Savard, Matheson)

Cole Caufield with the bank shot

P3 12:13 [2]-3 Newhook (Matheson)

Alex Newhook scores on the breakaway

New York goals

P2 12:31 1-[1] Zibanejad (Panarin, Fox) - PPG

P3 03:59 1-[2] Kreider (Panarin, Zibanejad) – PPG

P3 06:09 1-[3] Panarin (Lafreniere, Schneider)

P3 16:56 2-[4] Zibanejad (Vesey)

P3 18:45 2-[5] Lafreniere (Panarin, Miller) -- EN

What’s next

The Canadiens are back in action on Tuesday when they host the Philadelphia Flyers at the Bell Centre. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

