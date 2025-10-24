MTL@EDM: Game recap

Canadiens come up short in Edmonton

20251023_MTLEDM_LossRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL

EDMONTON – As Martin St-Louis put it, the Canadiens lost but they were not beaten on Thursday.

Cole Caufield and Alex Newhook each netted a pair to put Montreal up 5-3 early in the third period.

And that’s when the tide turned –– the wrong way.

Edmonton responded with three unanswered goals, including the winner with 1:09 to play, and held on for a 6-5 win at Rogers Place.

Josh Anderson had the other Habs tally, while Lane Hutson posted a pair of assists and Nick Suzuki extended his point streak to eight games on a night where the Canadiens truly deserved better.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 07:28 [1]-0 Newhook (Hutson, Kapanen)

MTL@EDM: Newhook scores goal against Calvin Pickard

P2 16:57 [2]-3 Anderson (Gallagher, Evans)

MTL@EDM: Anderson scores goal against Calvin Pickard

P2 18:00 [3]-3 Caufield (Dobson, Hutson)

MTL@EDM: Caufield scores goal against Calvin Pickard

P2 18:49 [4]-3 Caufield (Suzuki, Carrier)

Cole Caufield with a Goal vs. Edmonton Oilers

P3 02:10 [5]-3 Newhook (Kapanen, Struble)

Alex Newhook with a Goal vs. Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton goals

P1 16:12 1-[1] Tomasek (Podkolzin, Philp)

P2 10:37 1-[2] Henrique (Walman, Ekholm)

P2 13:28 1-[3] Mangiapane (Nurse, McDavid)

P3 11:19 5-[4] Draisaitl (McDavid, Nugent-Hopkins) – PPG

P3 12:17 5-[5] Nugent-Hopkins (McDavid, Bouchard) – PPG

P3 18:51 5-[6] Podkolzin (Nurse, Walman)

What’s next

The Canadiens have a day off in Vancouver on Friday, before taking on the Canucks at Rogers Arena on Saturday. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

