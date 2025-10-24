MTL@EDM: Game recap

EDMONTON – As Martin St-Louis put it, the Canadiens lost but they were not beaten on Thursday.

Cole Caufield and Alex Newhook each netted a pair to put Montreal up 5-3 early in the third period.

And that’s when the tide turned –– the wrong way.

Edmonton responded with three unanswered goals, including the winner with 1:09 to play, and held on for a 6-5 win at Rogers Place.

Josh Anderson had the other Habs tally, while Lane Hutson posted a pair of assists and Nick Suzuki extended his point streak to eight games on a night where the Canadiens truly deserved better.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.