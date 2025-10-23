MTL@CGY: Game recap

CALGARY – Jakub Dobes turned aside 36 shots, and Mike Matheson scored the overtime winner as the Canadiens edged the Calgary Flames 2-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday night.

Zachary Bolduc opened the scoring with his fourth goal of the season in the first period, giving Montreal an early lead. The Flames drew even early in the third, but the Habs held firm until extra time where Ivan Demidov set up Matheson with a perfect feed for the game-winner.

Montreal improved their away record to 3-1-0 in the opening game of a four-game road trip.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster