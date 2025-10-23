MTL@CGY: Game recap

Dobes outduels Wolf; Habs win 2-1 in Calgary

By Montreal Canadiens
CALGARY – Jakub Dobes turned aside 36 shots, and Mike Matheson scored the overtime winner as the Canadiens edged the Calgary Flames 2-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday night.

Zachary Bolduc opened the scoring with his fourth goal of the season in the first period, giving Montreal an early lead. The Flames drew even early in the third, but the Habs held firm until extra time where Ivan Demidov set up Matheson with a perfect feed for the game-winner.

Montreal improved their away record to 3-1-0 in the opening game of a four-game road trip.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 17:09 [1]-0 Bolduc (Suzuki, Hutson) – PPG

MTL@CGY: Bolduc scores PPG against Dustin Wolf

OT 01:00 [2]-1 Matheson (Demidov, Newhook)

MTL@CGY: Matheson scores goal against Dustin Wolf

Calgary goal

P1 05:56 1-[1] Klapka (Unassisted)

What’s next

The Canadiens head north to Edmonton to face the Oilers in the second half of a back-to-back on Thursday. Puck drop is set for 9:00 p.m. ET.

