MTL@CAR: Game recap

RALEIGH – Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield combined for three goals on Montreal’s 18 shots, and the Canadiens held on for a 3-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Sunday.

The win marked the Habs’ fifth in a row, while completing a three-game season sweep of the Canes.

Suzuki reached a new career high in points, hitting the 90-point mark for the first time in his NHL career with the win.

Caufield, meanwhile, moved one step closer to 50 goals with his 46th of the season. On the back end, Lane Hutson continued his historic campaign, picking up his 61st and 62nd assists to close in on Larry Robinson’s franchise record of 66 assists in a season by a defenseman.

In goal, Jakub Dobes was phenomenal once more, stopping 34 of the 35 shots he faced. The 24-year-old posted a .953 save percentage and 1.33 goals-against average over three starts this week.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster