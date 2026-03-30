MTL@CAR: Game recap

Opportunism the story as Canadiens complete season sweep of Hurricanes

20260329_MTLCAR_Recap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

RALEIGH – Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield combined for three goals on Montreal’s 18 shots, and the Canadiens held on for a 3-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Sunday.

The win marked the Habs’ fifth in a row, while completing a three-game season sweep of the Canes.

Suzuki reached a new career high in points, hitting the 90-point mark for the first time in his NHL career with the win.

Caufield, meanwhile, moved one step closer to 50 goals with his 46th of the season. On the back end, Lane Hutson continued his historic campaign, picking up his 61st and 62nd assists to close in on Larry Robinson’s franchise record of 66 assists in a season by a defenseman.

In goal, Jakub Dobes was phenomenal once more, stopping 34 of the 35 shots he faced. The 24-year-old posted a .953 save percentage and 1.33 goals-against average over three starts this week.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals 

P2 06:18 [1]-1 Suzuki (Caufield, Hutson)

MTL@CAR: Suzuki scores goal against Frederik Andersen

P2 17:32 [2]-1 Caufield (Suzuki, Hutson)

MTL@CAR: Caufield scores goal against Frederik Andersen

P2 19:53 [3]-1 Suzuki (Slafkovsky, Demidov) - PPG

MTL@CAR: Suzuki scores PPG against Frederik Andersen

Carolina goal

P1 08:37 0-[1] Svechnikov (Jarvis, Aho) – PPG  

What’s next 

The Habs have a scheduled day off on Monday before returning to action against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena on Tuesday.

Related Content

Postgame @ CAR: Xhekaj

Postgame @ CAR: Suzuki

Postgame @ CAR: Matheson

Postgame @ CAR: Dobson

Postgame @ CAR: St-Louis

News Feed

MTL@CAR: What you need to know

MTL@NSH Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Mar. 28

MTL@NSH: What you need to know

$358,110 raised by the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation during RadioTéléDON

Three-year, entry-level contract for Owen Protz

Celebrating two decades of Hockey Helps The Homeless in Montreal

CBJ@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Mar. 26

CBJ@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from optional practice – Mar. 25

CAR@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Mar. 24

CAR@MTL: What you need to know

Caufield named NHL’s third star of the week

Updates from practice – Mar. 23

NYI@MTL: Game recap

Canadiens celebrate Indigenous cultures