MTL@BUF: What you need to know

BUFFALO – The Canadiens open the front end of a back-to-back on Monday against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. Cole Caufield sent the Capitals packing when he lit the lamp in overtime, securing a 3-2 win in front of a home crowd at the Bell Centre on Saturday. The win improved the Canadiens’ record to 2-1-1 early in the new season. Sean Monahan and Brendan Gallagher also found the back of the net for the home side, while captain Nick Suzuki registered a pair of assists in the winning effort. Jake Allen’s 31 saves on the night earned him the first star of the game.

Caufield’s multi-point performance against the Caps stretched his point streak (3G, 2A) to four games to start the season. Tanner Pearson, who had scored in consecutive games ahead of Saturday’s contest, notched an assist on Gallagher’s goal to push his point streak to three games.