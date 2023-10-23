News Feed

WSH@MTL: Game recap 

Updates from optional morning skate - Oct. 21

Canadiens make pair of roster moves

WSH@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from practice - Oct. 20

Updates from practice - Oct. 19

Kirby Dach to miss the remainder of the season

MIN@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate - Oct. 17

MIN@MTL: What you need to know

CH Weekly: October 16 to 22

Updates from practice - Oct. 16

“United by Hockey” Mobile Museum to visit CN Sports Complex on October 16

CHI@MTL: Game recap

Rush Hour Rally debuts at Canadiens game

Updates from morning skate - Oct. 14

CHI@MTL: What you need to know

CH Weekly: A guide to the home opener 

MTL@BUF: What you need to know

The Habs are in upstate New York to face the Sabres

BUFFALO – The Canadiens open the front end of a back-to-back on Monday against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. Cole Caufield sent the Capitals packing when he lit the lamp in overtime, securing a 3-2 win in front of a home crowd at the Bell Centre on Saturday. The win improved the Canadiens’ record to 2-1-1 early in the new season. Sean Monahan and Brendan Gallagher also found the back of the net for the home side, while captain Nick Suzuki registered a pair of assists in the winning effort. Jake Allen’s 31 saves on the night earned him the first star of the game.

Caufield’s multi-point performance against the Caps stretched his point streak (3G, 2A) to four games to start the season. Tanner Pearson, who had scored in consecutive games ahead of Saturday’s contest, notched an assist on Gallagher’s goal to push his point streak to three games.

Recap: Capitals at Canadiens 10.21.23

2. The Sabres turned in an impressive 3-1 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday, outshooting their opponents 43-25 along the way. Jeff Skinner, Mattias Samuelsson and Dylan Cozens found the back of the net for Buffalo, bringing their record to 2-3-0 on the year. Don Granato’s troops will close out a four-game homestand when the Canadiens visit on Monday.

3. Last year, the away team won each of the three matchups between Montreal and Buffalo with the Habs earning the edge 2-1 in the season series. The rubber match came on March 27, when the Canadiens escaped KeyBank Center with a 4-3 shootout win, capped by Michael Pezzetta’s unforgettable celebration.

4. The Canadiens had a day off on Sunday before traveling to Buffalo, meaning any potential changes to the lineup at KeyBank Center will be known when the team hits the ice for its 11:30 a.m. morning skate. Fans can tune in to head coach Martin St-Louis' pregame press conference on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and YouTube following Monday morning’s practice.

5. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on RDS or SN on television, or listen in on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm on the radio.