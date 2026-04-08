Mike Matheson selected as team candidate for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

MONTREAL – The National Hockey League announced on Wednesday that the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) has selected Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson as team candidate for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for the 2025-26 season.

Matheson has played 75 games so far this season, scoring seven goals and adding 30 assists. The 32-year-old defenseman is leading the team with an average time on ice (TOI) of 24:13, ranking 18th in the NHL. Matheson, a Pointe-Claire, QC native, produced 34 points at even-strength this season, which set a career-high. In addition, the 6-foot-2, 216 lbs rearguard leads the NHL with an average TOI of 3:55 per game while shorthanded.

Matheson has shown perseverance and dedication this season, serving as an inspiration for his teammates by redefining his style of play as an NHL defenseman. Matheson was known more for the offensive side of his game earlier in his career, but is showing an entirely different side to his game this season as the NHL leader in average TOI per game on the penalty kill, in addition to being ranked second in total time on ice while shorthanded (294:07). The defenseman, who has been serving as an alternate to captain Nick Suzuki since the 2023-24 season, has also shown tremendous leadership qualities since his arrival in Montreal.

Since 1968, the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy has been awarded to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey. The winner is selected by a poll among the 32 chapters of the PHWA at the end of the regular season. The trophy commemorates the late Bill Masterton, a former Minnesota North Stars player, who lost his life following an NHL game on January 15, 1968.

Six Canadiens players have been awarded the Masterton Trophy since its inception: Carey Price (2021-22), Max Pacioretty (2011-12), Saku Koivu (2001-02), Serge Savard (1978-79), Henri Richard (1973-74), and Claude Provost (1967-68), who was the inaugural recipient of the award.