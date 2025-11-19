Lines at practice – Nov. 19

Habs hold a full skate in preparation for Thursday’s game against the Caps

cms-20251119-practice-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – The Canadiens practiced at the CN Sports Complex on Wednesday before heading to the Bell Centre to take part in the team’s annual blood drive.

Forward lines at practice remained unchanged from Monday’s matchup in Columbus, but there was some shuffling on the blue line, with the six defensemen –– Alexandre Carrier, Noah Dobson, Lane Hutson, Mike Matheson, Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj –– rotating during line drills.

As for the netminders, it was announced following today's session that Samuel Montembeault would get the start in goal for Montreal when they host Washington on Thursday.

Forwards
13 Caufield
14 Suzuki
76 Bolduc
20 Slafkovsky
91 Kapanen
93 Demidov
89 Roy
71 Evans
17 Anderson
49 Davidson
90 Veleno
11 Gallagher
Goalies
35 Montembeault
75 Dobes

The Canadiens and Capitals face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Bell Centre on Thursday. For tickets, click here.

