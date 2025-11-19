Lines at practice – Nov. 19

BROSSARD – The Canadiens practiced at the CN Sports Complex on Wednesday before heading to the Bell Centre to take part in the team’s annual blood drive.

Forward lines at practice remained unchanged from Monday’s matchup in Columbus, but there was some shuffling on the blue line, with the six defensemen –– Alexandre Carrier, Noah Dobson, Lane Hutson, Mike Matheson, Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj –– rotating during line drills.

As for the netminders, it was announced following today's session that Samuel Montembeault would get the start in goal for Montreal when they host Washington on Thursday.