BROSSARD – Following an exciting 4-3 overtime win over the San Jose Sharks, the Canadiens got back to work at the CN Complex on Friday.

Josh Anderson took a therapy day and did not join his teammates on the ice. That said, he will accompany the team to Buffalo. Kirby Dach (lower body) was also absent from practice.

In total, 20 players skated in Brossard. Here are the lines featured at practice.