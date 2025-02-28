Medical update on Kirby Dach

The forward underwent successful surgery to his right knee

Dachforge
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Friday that forward Kirby Dach underwent successful surgery to his right knee.

The procedure was performed in Montreal by Dr. Thierry Pauyo and a full recovery is expected before the start of next season.

