Lines and defense pairings at practice – Feb. 26

BROSSARD – With the Canadiens Skills Competition behind them, the Habs got back to work with a practice at the CN Sports Complex on Monday.

Jake Allen, Samuel Montembeault, and Cayden Primeau were on the ice before the main skate for some shooting drills with goalie coach Eric Raymond, with some help from forwards Joshua Roy and Jesse Ylönen.

Joel Armia also hopped on early to do some work with director of hockey development Adam Nicholas.

Forward Jake Evans was the only player to not participate in the practice, taking a therapy day instead.

Here are the lines and defense pairings featured at the skate: