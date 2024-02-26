Lines and defense pairings at practice – Feb. 26

The Coyotes are in town on Tuesday night

20240226 - Practice
By Montreal Canadiens
BROSSARD – With the Canadiens Skills Competition behind them, the Habs got back to work with a practice at the CN Sports Complex on Monday.

Jake Allen, Samuel Montembeault, and Cayden Primeau were on the ice before the main skate for some shooting drills with goalie coach Eric Raymond, with some help from forwards Joshua Roy and Jesse Ylönen.

Joel Armia also hopped on early to do some work with director of hockey development Adam Nicholas.

Forward Jake Evans was the only player to not participate in the practice, taking a therapy day instead.

Here are the lines and defense pairings featured at the skate:

Forwards

22 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

89 Roy

 15 Newhook

40 Armia

11 Gallagher

 55 Pezzetta

17 Anderson

70 Pearson

36 White

56 Ylönen

Defensemen

8 Matheson

21 Guhle 

72 Xhekaj

58 Savard 

47 Struble / 54 Harris / 26 Kovacevic

Goalies

34 Allen

30 Primeau

35 Montembeault

The Canadiens welcome the Arizona Coyotes to the Bell Centre on Tuesday for their only visit of the season. For tickets to the game, click here.

