NJD@MTL: What you need to know

Canadiens make first roster moves at camp

Red vs. White scrimmage: Game recap

Training Camp | Quotes of the day 

Sept. 23 | Lines and D pairings at camp

Changes to the Canadiens medical staff

Team B vs. Team D: Scrimmage lines

Canadiens launch new Youppi! edition of in-game escape room for 2023-24

Team A vs. Team C: Scrimmage lines

Team C vs. Team D: Scrimmage lines

Chris Wideman to miss extended time

Team A vs. Team B: Scrimmage lines and defense pairings

Christian Dvorak out until November 

Paul Byron announces retirement

A letter from Paul Byron 

72 players to participate in Canadiens Training Camp

Canadiens acquire Tanner Pearson and a 2025 3rd-round pick from Vancouver

OTT@MTL: Game recap 

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 25

The Canadiens prepare for their first preseason game of the 2023-24 campaign against the New Jersey Devils

BROSSARD - The Canadiens skated at the CN Sports Complex on Monday ahead of their first preseason game against the New Jersey Devils.

Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:

NJD@MTL: Projected lineup
Forwards

20 Slafkovsky

15 Newhook

17 Anderson

97 Roy

62 Beck

56 Ylönen

55 Pezzetta

13 Stephens

57 Farrell

43 Simoneau

82 Condotta

32 Légaré

Defensemen

21 Guhle

64 Reinbacher

72 Xhekaj

52 Barron

54 Harris

94 Mailloux

Goalies

35 Montembeault

75 Dobes

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the Bell Centre.