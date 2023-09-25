Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 25

BROSSARD - The Canadiens skated at the CN Sports Complex on Monday ahead of their first preseason game against the New Jersey Devils.
Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:
Forwards
20 Slafkovsky
15 Newhook
17 Anderson
97 Roy
62 Beck
56 Ylönen
55 Pezzetta
13 Stephens
57 Farrell
43 Simoneau
82 Condotta
32 Légaré
Defensemen
21 Guhle
64 Reinbacher
72 Xhekaj
52 Barron
54 Harris
94 Mailloux
Goalies
35 Montembeault
75 Dobes
Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the Bell Centre.