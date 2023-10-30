News Feed

CH Weekly: October 30 to November 5 

MTL@VGK: What you need to know

WPG@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Oct. 28

WPG@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from practice - Oct. 27

CBJ@MTL: Game recap

Updates from morning skate - Oct. 26

CBJ@MTL: What you need to know

NJD@MTL: Game recap

David Savard out six to eight weeks due to injury

Gustav Lindström recalled from the Laval Rocket on an emergency basis

NJD@MTL: What you need to know

MTL@BUF: Game recap

CH Weekly: October 23 to 29 

Pierre Turgeon to be honored prior to Canadiens game on Nov. 14

Updates from morning skate - Oct. 23

MTL@BUF: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Oct. 30

Nick Suzuki is set to play his 300th NHL game on Monday

LAS VEGAS – The Canadiens practiced at T-Mobile Arena on Monday ahead of their matchup with the Golden Knights.

The team did not skate upon arrival in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon.

Here's how the Habs lined up on Monday morning:

Forwards

22 Caufield

14 Suzuki

49 Harvey-Pinard

20 Slafkovsky

15 Newhook

17 Anderson

70 Pearson

91 Monahan

11 Gallagher

 55 Pezzetta

71 Evans

40 Armia

Defensemen

8 Matheson

26 Kovacevic

21 Guhle

52 Barron / 27 Lindström

72 Xhekaj

54 Harris

Goalies

35 Montembeault

34 Allen

30 Primeau

Forwards Christian Dvorak and Jesse Ylönen also participated in the pregame skate.

Barring any unexpected changes, captain Nick Suzuki will play his 300th NHL game tonight against the team that drafted him 2017. The 24-year-old has totalled 219 points in 299 career games to date.

Game time is set for 10:00 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on TSN2 or RDS, or tune in to the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm.