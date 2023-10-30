Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Oct. 30

LAS VEGAS – The Canadiens practiced at T-Mobile Arena on Monday ahead of their matchup with the Golden Knights.
The team did not skate upon arrival in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon.
Here's how the Habs lined up on Monday morning:
Nick Suzuki is set to play his 300th NHL game on Monday
Forwards
22 Caufield
14 Suzuki
49 Harvey-Pinard
20 Slafkovsky
15 Newhook
17 Anderson
70 Pearson
91 Monahan
11 Gallagher
55 Pezzetta
71 Evans
40 Armia
Defensemen
8 Matheson
26 Kovacevic
21 Guhle
52 Barron / 27 Lindström
72 Xhekaj
54 Harris
Goalies
35 Montembeault
34 Allen
30 Primeau
Forwards Christian Dvorak and Jesse Ylönen also participated in the pregame skate.
Barring any unexpected changes, captain Nick Suzuki will play his 300th NHL game tonight against the team that drafted him 2017. The 24-year-old has totalled 219 points in 299 career games to date.
Game time is set for 10:00 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on TSN2 or RDS, or tune in to the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm.