Updates from morning skate – Nov. 8

Matheson absent at morning skate but expected to play on Saturday

EN-THUMB
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Everybody was on the ice at Canadiens’ morning skate on Saturday, except for Mike Matheson, however the defenseman is expected to be in uniform against the Mammoth.

See below for the full list of players at practice:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Anderson
45 Carrier
75 Dobes
76 Bolduc
53 Dobson
35 Montembeault
13 Caufield
48 Hutson
77 Dach
47 Struble
93 Demidov
72 Xhekaj
71 Evans
11 Gallagher
91 Kapanen
15 Newhook
20 Slafkovsky
14 Suzuki
90 Veleno

Saturday’s game at the Bell Centre will be dedicated to members of Leucan as part of the NHL, NHLPA and Canadiens’ Hockey Fights Cancer initiatives. Puck drop is scheduled for shortly after 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

Related Content

Important STM strike info for November

UTA@MTL: What you need to know

Canadiens committed to the fight against cancer

Pregame vs. UTA: Gallagher

Pregame vs. UTA: Carrier

Pregame vs. UTA: St-Louis

News Feed

UTA@MTL: What you need to know

Canadiens committed to the fight against cancer

Marc Del Gaizo loaned to Laval Rocket

MTL@NJD: Game recap

MTL@NJD: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Nov. 5

Marc Del Gaizo recalled from Laval Rocket

PHI@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Nov. 4

PHI@MTL: What you need to know

Important STM strike info for November

Laine leads Movember initiative for Canadiens

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Nov. 3

OTT@MTL: Game recap

Jakub Dobes named NHL’s third star for October

Updates from optional morning skate – Nov. 1

Cole Caufield earns Molson Cup honor for October

OTT@MTL: What you need to know