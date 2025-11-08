Updates from morning skate – Nov. 8

MONTREAL – Everybody was on the ice at Canadiens’ morning skate on Saturday, except for Mike Matheson, however the defenseman is expected to be in uniform against the Mammoth.
See below for the full list of players at practice:
Matheson absent at morning skate but expected to play on Saturday
MONTREAL – Everybody was on the ice at Canadiens’ morning skate on Saturday, except for Mike Matheson, however the defenseman is expected to be in uniform against the Mammoth.
See below for the full list of players at practice:
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Anderson
45 Carrier
75 Dobes
76 Bolduc
53 Dobson
35 Montembeault
13 Caufield
48 Hutson
77 Dach
47 Struble
93 Demidov
72 Xhekaj
71 Evans
11 Gallagher
91 Kapanen
15 Newhook
20 Slafkovsky
14 Suzuki
90 Veleno
Saturday’s game at the Bell Centre will be dedicated to members of Leucan as part of the NHL, NHLPA and Canadiens’ Hockey Fights Cancer initiatives. Puck drop is scheduled for shortly after 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.