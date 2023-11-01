News Feed

Lakeside Academy launches outdoor classroom this fall  

Final phase of the Cool Your School! project presented by National Bank comes to fruition at the Lachine high school

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – Students at Lakeside Academy had the chance to learn in a unique setting this fall.

As part of the Cool Your School! contest presented by National Bank, in collaboration with the Canadiens, the high school in Lachine officially inaugurated their new outdoor classroom on Oct. 4.

The study area – furnished with tables and desks, and surrounded by nature – is located on the school’s front property and can accommodate up to 25 students at a time. Mother Nature was on Lakeside Academy’s side this fall with warm temperatures and little rain allowing the students to take full advantage of their new learning center.

The outdoor classroom marks the end of National Bank’s inaugural Cool Your School! project. Earlier this year, in partnership with GRAME and the Habs, the financial institution helped plant trees and herbs, to go along with multiple garden beds around the school’s property.

“There was a lot of joy and happiness to know that we were going to get all this greenery and an outdoor classroom for the kids to hang outside and do their work,” said Lakeside Academy Principal Maggie Wilkinson. “It kind of felt like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is going to be such an amazing event for us to go through and to build with the National Bank and the Canadiens.’”

Landscaping and greening at Lakeside Academy

About Cool Your School! 

This new initiative, introduced in January 2023 as an addition to the Goal is Green program, represents the evolution of the Canadiens' long-standing partnership with National Bank and their strong desire to make a positive impact in the community.

The Canadiens and National Bank have partnered with GRAME for the planning and execution of the planting project. GRAME works for a better environment in collaboration with citizens, communities, organizations, and governments by intervening in the field, deploying education and awareness programs and issuing recommendations rooted in the scientific rigor that has characterized it since its creation.

"One of our goals for this initiative is to improve the students' and staff's daily lives by beautifying their outdoor spaces and enhancing their contact with nature," said Eva Doan-Lavoie, Project Manager, Greening and Development at GRAME.

For more information on the Cool Your School! initiative, click here.