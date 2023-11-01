Lakeside Academy launches outdoor classroom this fall  

MONTREAL – Students at Lakeside Academy had the chance to learn in a unique setting this fall.

As part of the Cool Your School! contest presented by National Bank, in collaboration with the Canadiens, the high school in Lachine officially inaugurated their new outdoor classroom on Oct. 4.

The study area – furnished with tables and desks, and surrounded by nature – is located on the school’s front property and can accommodate up to 25 students at a time. Mother Nature was on Lakeside Academy’s side this fall with warm temperatures and little rain allowing the students to take full advantage of their new learning center.

The outdoor classroom marks the end of National Bank’s inaugural Cool Your School! project. Earlier this year, in partnership with GRAME and the Habs, the financial institution helped plant trees and herbs, to go along with multiple garden beds around the school’s property.

“There was a lot of joy and happiness to know that we were going to get all this greenery and an outdoor classroom for the kids to hang outside and do their work,” said Lakeside Academy Principal Maggie Wilkinson. “It kind of felt like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is going to be such an amazing event for us to go through and to build with the National Bank and the Canadiens.’”