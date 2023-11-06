Jake Allen earns Molson Cup honor for October

MONTREAL – Goaltender Jake Allen is the Molson Cup recipient for the month of October.

Allen was selected first star of the game twice (on Oct. 21 against Washington and on Oct. 23 in Buffalo) and third star of the game once (on Oct. 28 against Winnipeg). In four games in October, the 33-year-old netminder had a 3-0-1 record and a 2.63 goals-against average. His .930 save percentage ranks seventh-best in the NHL among goaltenders who played at least four games during that span. Allen also became the 14th active goaltender to reach the 400 games played milestone on Nov. 2 in Arizona.

A ceremony honoring the October Molson Cup winner will take place ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Bell Centre.