News Feed

MTL@STL: Game recap

MTL@STL: Game recap
Gustav Lindström loaned to the Laval Rocket

Gustav Lindström loaned to the Laval Rocket
Updates from morning skate - Nov. 4

Updates from morning skate - Nov. 4
MTL@STL: What you need to know

MTL@STL: What you need to know
Grow the Mo: Michael Pezzetta takes on Movember

Grow the Mo: Michael Pezzetta takes on Movember
MTL@ARI: Game recap

MTL@ARI: Game recap
Silent auction in honor of Dr. David Mulder

Silent auction in honor of Dr. David Mulder
MTL@ARI: What you need to know

MTL@ARI: What you need to know
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Nov. 1

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Nov. 1
Lakeside Academy launches outdoor classroom this fall

Lakeside Academy launches outdoor classroom this fall  
Kirby Dach underwent successful knee surgery

Kirby Dach underwent successful knee surgery
MTL@VGK: Game recap

MTL@VGK: Game recap
CH Weekly: October 30 to November 5 

CH Weekly: October 30 to November 5 
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Oct. 30

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Oct. 30
MTL@VGK: What you need to know

MTL@VGK: What you need to know
WPG@MTL: Game recap

WPG@MTL: Game recap
Updates from optional morning skate – Oct. 28

Updates from optional morning skate – Oct. 28
WPG@MTL: What you need to know

WPG@MTL: What you need to know

Jake Allen earns Molson Cup honor for October

Habs goaltender put up a .930 save percentage during the month

3238-01-Coupe-Molson---nouveau-look-1920x1080
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – Goaltender Jake Allen is the Molson Cup recipient for the month of October.

Allen was selected first star of the game twice (on Oct. 21 against Washington and on Oct. 23 in Buffalo) and third star of the game once (on Oct. 28 against Winnipeg). In four games in October, the 33-year-old netminder had a 3-0-1 record and a 2.63 goals-against average. His .930 save percentage ranks seventh-best in the NHL among goaltenders who played at least four games during that span. Allen also became the 14th active goaltender to reach the 400 games played milestone on Nov. 2 in Arizona.

A ceremony honoring the October Molson Cup winner will take place ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Bell Centre.