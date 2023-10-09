Heineman, Norlinder loaned to Laval

BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Monday that Emil Heineman and Mattias Norlinder have been loaned to the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

Heineman, a 21-year-old forward, played four preseason games for the Habs, while Norlinder, a 23-year-old defenseman, recorded a goal and two assists in as many exhibition outings.

As it stands, 26 players remain on the Canadiens training camp roster, including the injured Christian Dvorak, Carey Price and Chris Wideman.

The deadline for the Canadiens to submit their final 23-man roster is Monday at 5:00 p.m. ET.