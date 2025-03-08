Get to know our women in hockey performance

MONTREAL - In honor of International Women’s Day, we’re turning our attention to some of the key women who contribute to the Canadiens and Laval Rocket’s on-ice success.

We spoke to Rocket head team physician and Canadiens sports medicine physician Dr. Penny-Jane Baylis, hockey data analyst Miranda McMillan, Rocket assistant athletic therapist Marie-Pierre Neron, and sport dietitian Renee Racine to learn more about their respective roles in the organization and the paths that led them to pro hockey.

Dr. Penny-Jane Baylis: A leader and team player

At the core of any successful team is a player’s ability to take on many roles while playing as a unit with their teammates. The same can be said for team staff and couldn’t be truer for Dr. Baylis who holds two different titles with the Rocket and Canadiens. Before joining the organization in 2017, she sought out a career that combined both her interest in healthcare and passion for hockey, leading her to become a physiotherapist before moving on to medicine and earning a Fellowship in Sports Medicine at McGill University.