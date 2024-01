MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced on Thursday that they’ve loaned forward Emil Heineman to the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

Heineman, 22, had been called up to the big club on January 5. He played two games during this stint with Montreal, recording a plus-1 differential.

The Swedish forward recently played his first NHL game, on Dec. 21 in Minnesota.

Heineman has totaled two goals and four assists through 10 games with the Rocket so far during the 2023-24 season.