SEA@MTL: What you need to know

The Canadiens are celebrating their 114th birthday against the League’s newest team on Monday

cms-20231203-sea-mtl-skip-preview-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The NHL’s oldest franchise faces the youngest as the Canadiens play the Seattle Kraken on the team’s 114th birthday on Monday at the Bell Centre.

**TICKETS: Kraken @ Canadiens**

Here’s everything you need to know heading into the game:

1. In their last outing, the Canadiens (10-11-3) salvaged a point after they overcame a 3-0 first-period deficit, tying things up late in the third before falling to the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 in overtime on Saturday in Montreal. Justin Barron scored with seven seconds remaining in the first to get Montreal on the board, while Joel Armia, Nick Suzuki, and Gustav Lindström also lit the lamp for the Habs. Lindström’s tally against his former team was the result of a beautiful look from Josh Anderson which tied things up with just under four minutes remaining in regulation to help the Habs earn a point. Jake Walman got the game-winner for Detroit in the extra frame. Jake Allen turned aside 28 of 33 pucks in the loss.

Suzuki was productive against the Wings, enjoying a two-point night (1G, 1A) in which he registered four shots on goal and led all forwards in ice time with 22:17. It was the captain’s fifth multi-point night of the season. For his part, Armia scored his second goal in three games, after the 30-year-old was recalled from the AHL’s Laval Rocket on November 24. Mitchell Stephens, called up from Laval after Alex Newhook got hurt, registered two shots in 8:17 of ice time in his Canadiens debut. To start the game, he centered a line between Armia and Jesse Ylönen and won five of his seven draws on the night.

Recap: Red Wings at Canadiens 12.2.23

2. It’ll be a historic game for the team and one of its longtime stalwarts. The Canadiens were founded on December 4, 1909, and will celebrate their 114th birthday prior to puck drop. Also being celebrated pregame is Brendan Gallagher, who will be suiting up for his 700th career contest – all of them with the Canadiens. The Warrior becomes the 27th player to reach the milestone with Montreal, and he sits 24th all-time in goals (207) and 37th in points (404) with the franchise. 

There will also be some recognition for winger Cole Caufield, who was named the Molson Cup winner for the month of November. He currently leads the League in overtime goals with three this season, and collected the 100th point of his career on November 24. Lastly, it’s Nick Suzuki Bobblehead Night presented by RONA, so get there early if you want to be one of the first 8,000 fans inside to get an Anniversary Edition figurine of the captain. 

3. On Saturday, the team announced that Newhook would be out for 10-12 weeks with a high ankle sprain, but on a positive note, defenseman Arber Xhekaj was back on the ice in a regular practice jersey. He had been placed on injured reserve on November 24 (retroactive to November 16). The Habs had a scheduled day off on Sunday, so we’ll have to wait until Monday’s morning skate to see if there are any injury updates or lineup changes against the Kraken. 

4. For their part, the Kraken (8-11-6) were shut out in their most recent contest, losing 2-0 to the Senators in Ottawa on Saturday night. They’re currently on the outside of the playoff picture looking in, sitting in fifth place in the Pacific Division with 22 points. Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Kraken with 20 points (7G, 13A), with Vince Dunn right behind him with 19 (3G, 16A). Jared McCann is the team’s top goal-scorer with 11. Seattle hasn’t won a game since November 22 against San Jose, going 0-3-1 since. 

5. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Tune in on television on Sportsnet East, Ontario, Pacific, SN1, or RDS, or listen in on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm on the radio. For tickets to the game, click here.

