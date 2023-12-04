SEA@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The NHL’s oldest franchise faces the youngest as the Canadiens play the Seattle Kraken on the team’s 114th birthday on Monday at the Bell Centre.

**TICKETS: Kraken @ Canadiens**

Here’s everything you need to know heading into the game:

1. In their last outing, the Canadiens (10-11-3) salvaged a point after they overcame a 3-0 first-period deficit, tying things up late in the third before falling to the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 in overtime on Saturday in Montreal. Justin Barron scored with seven seconds remaining in the first to get Montreal on the board, while Joel Armia, Nick Suzuki, and Gustav Lindström also lit the lamp for the Habs. Lindström’s tally against his former team was the result of a beautiful look from Josh Anderson which tied things up with just under four minutes remaining in regulation to help the Habs earn a point. Jake Walman got the game-winner for Detroit in the extra frame. Jake Allen turned aside 28 of 33 pucks in the loss.

Suzuki was productive against the Wings, enjoying a two-point night (1G, 1A) in which he registered four shots on goal and led all forwards in ice time with 22:17. It was the captain’s fifth multi-point night of the season. For his part, Armia scored his second goal in three games, after the 30-year-old was recalled from the AHL’s Laval Rocket on November 24. Mitchell Stephens, called up from Laval after Alex Newhook got hurt, registered two shots in 8:17 of ice time in his Canadiens debut. To start the game, he centered a line between Armia and Jesse Ylönen and won five of his seven draws on the night.