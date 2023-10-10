2023-24 season preview: Trusting the process

Buckle up, Habs fans – it’s October.

Last year was the start of a new era in Montreal.

A fresh crop of young talent was welcomed to the roster and the Canadiens played a brand of hockey that felt different. It was exciting, it was free, and for the first time in a long time, it felt like the players didn’t have any pressure weighing them down.

Around the city, fans’ anticipation remained but their expectations tempered in support of the team’s changeover. The squad was in a transition phase and their style of play reflected it.

It was a step in the right direction for the Canadiens. Considering the standings, that might sound ludicrous, but last year’s success was never going to be measured in win and loss columns. Rather, it was defined by advancing the youth movement, finding an identity, and developing a culture that would benefit the team’s success for years to come.

The foundation has been laid in Montreal. Now it’s time to build off last year’s framework.

“This year, we’re not starting at zero,” head coach Martin St-Louis said. “We’re more advanced in our development. Last season, the team was like a child, a baby. What you ask of a baby and what you ask of a seven, eight-year-old are different […] You need to take care of a baby, whereas an older child is capable of more responsibility.”