TORONTO – The Canadiens kicked off the 2023-24 season on the wrong foot with a 6-5 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night.

A five-minute overtime period solved nothing, before Mitch Marner ended it for the Leafs in the skills competition.

Jake Allen made 37 saves. For more stats, check out the NHL's Gamecenter summary here.

Here's a look at tonight's roster: