DeBrusk scores game-winner in return to Boston, Canucks shut out Bruins

BOSTON -- Jake DeBrusk scored for the Vancouver Canucks in a 2-0 win against his former team, the Boston Bruins, at TD Garden on Tuesday.
It was DeBrusk’s first game against Boston after spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Bruins, who selected him with the No. 14 pick of the 2015 NHL Draft. The 28-year-old forward signed a seven-year contract with Vancouver as a free agent on July 1.
“That was probably the weirdest game I’ve played probably since my first-ever game,” DeBrusk said. “That was my mental state, but the guys were great. Kept me in and kept cheering me on and stuff.”
Additionally, Bruins forward Elias Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadorov, as well as Canucks forward Danton Heinen, faced their former teams, where they each spent parts of last season.
Conor Garland had a goal and an assist, and Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves in the shutout for the Canucks (11-6-3), who have won three of their past five (3-2-0). In addition to Lankinen’s efforts in net, Vancouver blocked 26 shots to Boston’s 11.
“[Lankinen] was, you know, First, Second and Third Star,” Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. “He was very good tonight. Saw the puck extremely well. … They’re tough saves he made tonight, really tough.”
Jeremy Swayman made 13 saves for the Bruins (10-10-3), who have lost four of six (2-3-1).
“We just have to start burying our chances,” Boston interim coach Joe Sacco said. “I think that we’re giving ourselves a chance to compete in games now. The guys are defending hard, like I mentioned before, but offensively, we have to get some guys going and find their scoring touch.”
Neither team had a shot on goal until David Pastrnak unleashed a one-timer from the left face-off circle at 7:00 of the first period.
DeBrusk gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 5:53 of the second period on a power play, sweeping in the rebound in front of the net after Garland deflected a shot by Quinn Hughes.
“You can think about anything you want to think about, but once push comes to shove and you’re on the ice, it’s about getting the two points,” DeBrusk said. “Obviously it means a lot to a guy like me to pull out the win. I thought they played a great game, actually. I think that’s the best I’ve seen them, shooting pucks from everywhere, and we just kind of played a defensive style.”
The Bruins had three power-play opportunities down the stretch with a chance to tie the game.
“We’re playing a good brand of hockey,” Boston defenseman Mason Lohrei said. “They got a bounce on the power play, and we didn’t get a bounce. So I feel good about our game, and like I said, we’re going to start putting pucks in the net and go from there.”
The Bruins nearly tied it with Swayman pulled for the extra attacker, but Lindholm pushed a shot from the shot wide at 19:36.
“The dam is going to break at some point,” Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy said. “Just hope it’s soon. We just got to keep playing the right way. We’re stressing defense in here, and we’re doing a great job of it, you know, and I think it has helped our offensive game. We just can’t score.”
Garland scored an empty-net goal from long range at 19:47 for the 2-0 final.
“I give a lot of credit to the guys in front of me,” Lankinen said. “I think that’s been a part of the game that we’ve been kind of working on, making sure we stay committed, and I think that’s what we showed tonight. Everybody was putting their body on the line, and best case happens and we win the game.”
NOTES: The Canucks extended their road winning streak to eight games, tying the second-longest run in their history (Dec. 20, 2003, through Jan. 13, 2004). The longest road winning streak in Vancouver history spanned nine games (March 5-29, 2011 ). … It was Lankinen's second shutout of the season. The only NHL goalie with more so far this season is Connor Hellebuyck (three). … Tuesday marked Sacco’s first loss as Boston’s interim coach. He won his first two games behind the bench: 1-0 against the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday, and 2-1 against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.