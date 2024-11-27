DeBrusk scores game-winner in return to Boston, Canucks shut out Bruins

It was DeBrusk’s first game against Boston after spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Bruins, who selected him with the No. 14 pick of the 2015 NHL Draft. The 28-year-old forward signed a seven-year contract with Vancouver as a free agent on July 1.

“That was probably the weirdest game I’ve played probably since my first-ever game,” DeBrusk said. “That was my mental state, but the guys were great. Kept me in and kept cheering me on and stuff.”

Additionally, Bruins forward Elias Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadorov, as well as Canucks forward Danton Heinen, faced their former teams, where they each spent parts of last season.

Conor Garland had a goal and an assist, and Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves in the shutout for the Canucks (11-6-3), who have won three of their past five (3-2-0). In addition to Lankinen’s efforts in net, Vancouver blocked 26 shots to Boston’s 11.

“[Lankinen] was, you know, First, Second and Third Star,” Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. “He was very good tonight. Saw the puck extremely well. … They’re tough saves he made tonight, really tough.”