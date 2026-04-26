Sabres score 4 in 1st, win Game 4 of Eastern 1st Round to push Bruins to brink

Sean Kuraly scored, and Jeremy Swayman allowed six goals on 29 shots before he was replaced in the third period by Joonas Korpisalo, who stopped all six shots he faced in relief for the Bruins, the first wild card from the East. Viktor Arvidsson exited the game late in the first period with an upper-body injury and did not return.

“We should be embarrassed because it was embarrassing,” Boston coach Marco Sturm said. “Guys know me and we’re going to talk about it. We’re going to analyze this, but at the end of the day, we have to move on, too. I am embarrassed and we all should be. You have to win four games to move on. They’ve got three, so that means we still have a chance. I can cry about it, but I have to push my guys for the next game and make sure our intensity is going to be there.”

Buffalo scored three goals in a 4:58 span in the first period for the early advantage.

“We had good legs. We had good energy and when you have good energy, you get to places,” Ruff said. “Our feet were moving. We weren’t standing around. Our anticipation where pucks were going was really good. We were back on top of them, so most of the passes they had to make had to go through us and we created the turnovers that led to scoring opportunities.”

Krebs gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead at 4:17. Boston failed to clear the puck on the breakout, allowing Buffalo to quickly create a 3-on-1. Tuch controlled the puck in the right circle and fed Krebs, who beat a sprawling Swayman high blocker with a quick wrist shot from the slot.

“Saw (Tage Thompson) break the play up, and Tuch right in the middle made a great pass and I just put it in the net. It was a good play,” Krebs said.

Doan extended it to 2-0 at 7:10, positioning himself in front of Swayman and redirecting a centering pass from Ryan McLeod just after time expired on a too-many-men penalty against the Bruins.

Zach Benson pushed it to 3-0 at 9:15, scoring five-hole after Doan helped force a turnover on a Boston breakout attempt.

“That’s a big part of (Doan’s) game,” Benson said. “Both of us -- it’s a big part of both of our games. When one guy’s being a dog on a bone, the other guy knows how to read it. Obviously, he’s so good at that, and when I saw he had pressure on the guy, I knew he was going to take it away. So, just tried to read it, and obviously it worked out.”