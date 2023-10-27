The Early Years | Top 10 Moments from 1924-59

Honorable Mention
March 30, 1927 | Bruins Play First Playoff Game: The Bruins first postseason game was a 6-1 win over the Blackhawks. The game was played st Madison Square Garden in New York City as Chicago Coliseum was previously booked for another event. Frank Fredrickson scored the first playoff goal in Bruins history.
December 8, 1936 | Milt Schmidt Makes Bruins Debut: A year after his rights were acquired by the club, the legendary Bruin – the only person to serve the club as a player, captain, coach, and general manager – got it all started during a 4-3 loss to Detroit.
1933, 1935, 1936, 1938 | Eddie Shore Wins Four Hart Trophies: The rough-and-tumble defenseman won four league MVP awards, the first four in Bruins history and the most by a blue liner in league history.
1939-40 | Kraut Line Becomes First Line in History to Finish 1-2-3 in Scoring Race: Schmidt led the NHL with 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists), while Dumart (22 goals, 21 assists) and Bauer (17 goals, 26 assists) both finished second with 43 points.
December 25, 1954 | Schmidt Coaches First Game Behind the Boston Bench: Shortly after his retirement from playing, Schmidt took over as head coach with a 3-3 tie against the Chicago Blackhawks.
