The Early Years | Top 10 Moments from 1924-59

March 29, 1929 | Bruins Win First Stanley Cup

The Bruins allowed just 52 goals in 44 regular-season games and led the NHL in wins (26), behind an impenetrable top defense pairing of Shore and Lionel Hitchman, along with Tiny Thompson between the pipes.

In the postseason, Boston defeated the Canadiens in three straight with Cooney Weiland potting the winner in the first two games, both 1-0 shutout victories backstopped by Thompson. Shore had the winning goal in a fight-filled Game 3.

In the first Stanley Cup Final to be played at Boston Garden – and first to feature two American teams – the Bruins secured their first title by sweeping the best-of-three championship series.

Boston won the opener, 2-0, on goals from Clapper and Dutch Gainor. And in Game 2, Bill Carson – a part-time dentist – picked up the winner with 1:58 remaining to secure a 2-1 victory. Harry Oliver, who scored the opening goal, also assisted on the winning tally and Thompson got the win in net.