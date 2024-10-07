Swayman Joins Practice, Termed “Potential” Opening Night Starter

Montgomery says team is undecided on which goalie will get the call

DSC07642
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Jeremy Swayman’s got some foot speed.

As the clapping of sticks reached a crescendo, the netminder rose from his post-practice stretch, put his head down, and began to zip around the rink, much to the delight of his Black & Gold teammates.

“He’s pretty fast, actually, for a goalie,” said David Pastrnak. “I’m impressed.”

The lap, of course, was a nod to Swayman’s new eight-year contract extension – and a sign that his teammates are more than thrilled to have him back alongside them with the season opener set for Tuesday night in Sunrise.

“I was talking to them throughout the process…they all said, ‘as soon as you return it’s gonna be like nothing. It’s gonna be seamless transition.’ That’s exactly what it was,” Swayman said with a smile following Monday afternoon’s practice at the Panthers’ training facility.

“They all started chanting and clapping their sticks, so as a player you know what that means. I think it was just signing and just getting it over with. A hot lap was necessary.

“It was the fastest lap I’ve ever clocked, I think. I’m excited about that.”

Swayman is also quite excited about where he is at physically, saying that he feels ready to get right back into game action. Coach Jim Montgomery was also impressed with how the backstop looked during practice and said the team remains “undecided” on whether it will be Swayman or Joonas Korpisalo who gets the nod on Tuesday night against the defending Stanley Cup champions.

“[Swayman’s] the potential goalie [Tuesday] night,” said Montgomery. “We’re undecided…it was great [to have him back]. He has so much great energy. I thought that elevated the practice. And I thought he looked sharp.”

Boston’s ace netminder, once again, credited the Boston University men’s team for helping him to remain in the best shape he could while he was away from the Bruins during training camp.

“I feel ready to play,” said Swayman. “I put myself in that position. I’ve had great training over at BU during this training camp. I feel like I’ve put myself in a really good position to be ready to perform when I get my named called.”

When asked if that could be as early as Tuesday night, Swayman said, “I hope so. I would love that.”

“It’s up to the coaching staff,” Swayman added. “I trust them completely and if they feel like I’m ready, they know I am…so that’s what I want to let them to know and they do know that which is a great thing.”

Swayman also expressed how grateful he is after inking a $66 million contract with the Bruins on Sunday morning, while acknowledging the responsibility that comes with it.

“I feel like I’m the luckiest human in the world,” he said. “To be in the position I am, the gratitude is just pouring from everywhere. I know exactly what kind of trust [the Bruins] have in me and expectations they have. I have the same, if not more, expectation to perform and let everyone know that they made the right decision. I love being in this position. I could not be happier.”

Swayman talks with the media after practice in Florida

Wait, There’s More

  • Matt Poitras and Ian Mitchell both participated in the session donning red non-contact jerseys. Mitchell (undisclosed) left the session early. Per Montgomery, Poitras is day-to-day and “not available” for the season opener.
  • Montgomery on his bottom six forward lines: “We thought [Mark] Kastelic and [Johnny] Beecher played really well throughout camp together. [Cole] Koepke had a strong camp. And the third line are guys we think are gonna be important, big and heavy to us.”
  • Tyler Johnson, who was in camp on a professional tryout agreement, did not travel with the team to Florida. Montgomery said the forward “is not with the team. I don’t have much else besides that.”
  • Pastrnak on opening the season against the Stanley Cup champion Panthers in Florida: “It’s been a long camp and we want to make sure we start on time and keep building our team game no matter who we play. Obviously the start of the season is important and has always been for us. We’ve got to make sure we’re ready no matter how long the ceremony is.”

Montgomery talks with the media on Monday @ FLA

Monday’s Practice Lineup

FORWARDS

Pavel Zacha – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Morgan Geekie

Max Jones – Trent Frederic – Justin Brazeau

Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Cole Koepke

Matt Poitras/Riley Tufte

DEFENSEMEN

Hampus Lindholm – Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei – Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov – Andrew Peeke

Parker Wotherspoon – Ian Mitchell

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman/Joonas Korpisalo

Pastrnak meets with the media on a practice day in Florida

News Feed

Bruins Announce Opening Day Roster for 2024-25 Season

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Swayman: ‘Couldn’t Be More Excited’ to Ink Deal with Bruins

Bruins Sign Jeremy Swayman to 8-Year Contract Extension

 Bruins Recall Eight Players from Providence

DiPietro, Lettieri, Oesterle Placed on Waivers for Purpose of Assignment

Bruins Recall Fabian Lysell from Providence

Bruins Claim Jiri Patera off Waivers

Boston Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Elias Lindholm Returns to Practice in Non-Contact Jersey

Marchand Makes Camp Debut as Full Participant

Training Camp Transaction: Johansson Returned to Moncton

Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Preseason Game vs. New York Rangers 

Bruins Sign Kasimir Kaskisuo to Professional Tryout Agreement 

Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for 2024 Boston Bruins Training Camp, Presented by Rapid7 

Bruins Cap Off Prospects Challenge with Win Over Devils

Beasley Media Group’s 98.5 The Sports Hub Announces Ryan Johnston as New Boston Bruins Play-By-Play Announcer

Bruins Announce 2024-25 Scouting Mentorship Participants