Prospects Report: P-Bruins Post Three-Win Weekend

BostonBruins.com – Check out how the Boston Bruins’ prospects have performed to start the new season in Providence and around the NCAA.
Providence
Vinni Lettieri played a major role in the Providence Bruins’ weekend sweep over the Bridgeport Islanders and Hartford Wolf Pack. The Excelsior, Minnesota, native posted goals on Friday and Saturday and notched assists on Saturday and Sunday, bringing his season stat line to seven goals and four assists in 12 games played. His tally in Friday’s game came on the power play, igniting the P-Bruins’ special teams unit that notched five power-play goals in the three wins this weekend.