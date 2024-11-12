Prospects Report: P-Bruins Post Three-Win Weekend

Marc McLaughlin scored his first and second goals of the season on Saturday and Sunday. The North Billerica, Massachusetts, native scored the first of the team’s eight tallies in the victory at Bridgeport on Saturday. The forward netted the game-winning goal in Sunday’s victory over Hartford.

John Farinacci also scored his first and second goals of the season in the 8-4 victory in Bridgeport on Saturday. The Red Bank, New Jersey, native scored the third consecutive goal for Providence in a span of 56 seconds in the third period at Total Mortgage Arena. The forward then tallied another goal 2:03 later.

“I think we finally started playing faster, especially in the neutral zone,” Farinacci said after the offensive explosion in the final frame on Saturday. “We got pucks up right away, made the simple plays into speed, capitalized off the rush, and made a couple of good plays in the zone.”