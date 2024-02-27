Prospects Report: P-Bruins Keep it Short

BostonBruins.com – Take a look at the impact Boston Bruins’ prospects have made through Providence, the NCAA, juniors, and Europe.

Providence

There was shorthanded madness in a dramatic three-win weekend for the Providence Bruins. The P-Bruins netted three shorthanded goals in a 4-3 overtime win over the Cleveland Monsters on Friday, a feat that had not been accomplished by the team since December 1, 2019.

On top of that, Providence tallied a shorthanded goal in Saturday’s 5-4 win at Springfield, putting the season total at 12, which is tied for first in the league. All four shorthanded tallies came from four different goal scorers, including Dan Renouf, Jayson Megna, Marc McLaughlin, and John Farinacci.

Assistant Coach Matt Thomas emphasized the impact that the penalty kill had on the wins.

“It’s important that you get contributions in different ways,” said Thomas. “When you’re shorthanded, you’re looking to get the kill, but the fact that our guys are able to utilize their speed and, as a result, score three goals, it’s huge.”

Georgii Merkulov scored a goal in each of the three wins this weekend, increasing his season total to 21, which is tied for eighth in the league. His 49 points on the season are tied for third in the league as well.

The Ryazan, Russia, native netted the game-winning goal on the power play in overtime on Friday and scored a dazzling goal to take the lead on Sunday, deking through his defender and tucking the puck around the goaltender on the breakaway.

Thomas sees Merkulov’s ability to perform in clutch moments as a bonus to the team.

“There are players that are good and there are players that are clutch,” said Thomas. “Merkulov is certainly a good player that is clutch for us. He manages to step up in the big moments. For him to impact the game the way that he can, it’s something that you not only have come to expect from him, but it’s something that he expects of himself.”

Megna also played a vital role in the team’s success this weekend. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native scored a shorthanded goal and added an assist in Friday’s 4-3 overtime win over Cleveland, before recording a career-high four points on four assists in a 5-4 win at Springfield on Saturday. The veteran forward ranks fourth on the team in points with 37.

Thomas recognized the importance of veteran leadership on the ice.

“One thing that you need in the American Hockey League is veteran players that have been there, gone on to the National Hockey League, and have had the wealth of experience through their journey,” said Thomas. “Megna has certainly checked all of those boxes. For him to continuously step up as of late and lead the way, it’s great for him individually but really important for our team.”