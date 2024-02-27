Prospects Report: P-Bruins Keep it Short

Providence tallies four shorties across three wins

53548363378_8c586cc5ba_o (2)
By Jordan Conn, BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com – Take a look at the impact Boston Bruins’ prospects have made through Providence, the NCAA, juniors, and Europe.   

Providence

There was shorthanded madness in a dramatic three-win weekend for the Providence Bruins. The P-Bruins netted three shorthanded goals in a 4-3 overtime win over the Cleveland Monsters on Friday, a feat that had not been accomplished by the team since December 1, 2019.

On top of that, Providence tallied a shorthanded goal in Saturday’s 5-4 win at Springfield, putting the season total at 12, which is tied for first in the league. All four shorthanded tallies came from four different goal scorers, including Dan Renouf, Jayson Megna, Marc McLaughlin, and John Farinacci. 

Assistant Coach Matt Thomas emphasized the impact that the penalty kill had on the wins.

“It’s important that you get contributions in different ways,” said Thomas. “When you’re shorthanded, you’re looking to get the kill, but the fact that our guys are able to utilize their speed and, as a result, score three goals, it’s huge.”

Georgii Merkulov scored a goal in each of the three wins this weekend, increasing his season total to 21, which is tied for eighth in the league. His 49 points on the season are tied for third in the league as well.

The Ryazan, Russia, native netted the game-winning goal on the power play in overtime on Friday and scored a dazzling goal to take the lead on Sunday, deking through his defender and tucking the puck around the goaltender on the breakaway. 

Thomas sees Merkulov’s ability to perform in clutch moments as a bonus to the team.

“There are players that are good and there are players that are clutch,” said Thomas. “Merkulov is certainly a good player that is clutch for us. He manages to step up in the big moments. For him to impact the game the way that he can, it’s something that you not only have come to expect from him, but it’s something that he expects of himself.” 

Megna also played a vital role in the team’s success this weekend. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native scored a shorthanded goal and added an assist in Friday’s 4-3 overtime win over Cleveland, before recording a career-high four points on four assists in a 5-4 win at Springfield on Saturday. The veteran forward ranks fourth on the team in points with 37. 

Thomas recognized the importance of veteran leadership on the ice. 

“One thing that you need in the American Hockey League is veteran players that have been there, gone on to the National Hockey League, and have had the wealth of experience through their journey,” said Thomas. “Megna has certainly checked all of those boxes. For him to continuously step up as of late and lead the way, it’s great for him individually but really important for our team.”

NCAA

Andre Gasseau netted a goal in Boston College’s 7-1 win over the University of Vermont last Friday. The forward has 10 goals and 13 assists on the season, helping the Eagles to a national ranking of No. 1. The Garden Grove, California, native was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (213th) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. 

Philip Svedebäck stopped 19 of the 20 shots he faced for Providence College in the team’s 2-1 win over the UMass-Lowell last Saturday. The goaltender boasts a 2.23 goals against average and a .901 save percentage in 30 games played this season, helping the Friars to a national ranking of No. 12. The Stockholm, Sweden, native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (117th) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Juniors

Reid Dyck stopped 49 of the 53 shots he faced in two wins this weekend for the Swift Current Broncos of the Western Hockey League. The goaltender improved his record to 19-6-2 on the season, with a 2.59 goals against average and a .915 save percentage. The Winkler, Manitoba, native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (183rd) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

For his efforts, Dyck was named the WHL’s Player of the Week after a 3-0-0 record with a 1.99 goals against average and .924 save percentage (74 saves on 80 shots). It was the second time in four weeks that he has earned the honor.

Bruins 2023 fourth-round draft pick Beckett Hendrickson was traded from Sioux Falls to Dubuque in the USHL. The University of Minnesota commit had 18 goals and 43 points in 43 games this season.

Europe

Casper Nassen has made an impact for Vastra Frolunda Jr. of the Swedish Junior Hockey League, totaling 12 goals and 12 assists in 35 games played. The Norrtälje, Sweden, native was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (214th) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

News Feed

Bruins Go to Overtime for Sixth Straight Game, Fall to Kraken in SO

Need to Know: Bruins at Kraken

Bruins Squander Third-Period Lead, Drop Second Straight in OT

Bruins to Celebrate Grand Opening of Boston Bruins Heritage Hall with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday, March 5

Coyle Scores Twice as Bruins Fall to Flames in OT

Bruins Recall Ian Mitchell from Providence

McAvoy, Bruins Recover to Defeat Oilers in OT

Need to Know: Bruins at Oilers

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

McAvoy, Swayman Lift B's in Shootout to Rally Past Stars

Bruins Sign Justin Brazeau to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Stars

Bruins Suffer Fourth Straight Loss with OT Setback to Kings

ESPN, Disney Branded Television and National Hockey League Skate Back to Big City in Second “NHL Big City Greens Classic”

Bruins Drop Third Straight, Fourth in Five Games Since Break

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Kraken

Emotional Marchand Reflects as he Hits 1,000-Game Milestone

Bruins Fall to Lightning in Shootout in Marchand's 1,000th Game