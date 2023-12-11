Prospects Report: Merkulov Has Big Weekend for P-Bruins

Providence has seven-game win streak, longest in AHL

By Jordan Conn, BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com – With win streaks, shutouts, and national rankings, Boston Bruins prospects have continued their hot start to the 2023-24 campaign. Take a look through the system from Providence to the NCAA to juniors:

Providence

Georgii Merkulov found his scoring touch this weekend, posting five points on two goals and three assists in a 5-1 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Saturday night. The 23-year-old was named the AHL’s First Star of the Night for his performance.

A native of Ryazan, Russia, Merkulov also notched a goal and an assist the night before in a 2-0 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Merkulov leads the Providence Bruins in goals (8) assists (13) and points (21) through 24 games.

Head Coach Ryan Mougenel knows Merkulov’s offensive game is valuable to the team but praised his play in the defensive zone as well. 

“Three weeks ago, I had expressed to him that he may not be getting rewarded on the game sheet, but the things that he does well will give him longevity in the game and those things will translate to offense,” said Mougenel. “He is what the Bruins’ identity is. He’s an offensive guy that believes in puck possession and is really good defensively as well.”

Goaltending has also played a major role in the Providence Bruins’ seven-game win streak, the longest active streak in the AHL. The goaltending tandem of Brandon Bussi and Michael DiPietro brought their “A-Game” this past weekend, stopping a combined 49 of 50 shots faced in two contests.

DiPietro, a native of Windsor, Ontario, recorded a 19-save shutout in a 2-0 win against the Phantoms on Friday. Sound Beach, N.Y., native, Brandon Bussi, stopped 30 of the 31 shots he faced in a 5-1 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday.

Mougenel is thrilled with the development of the netminders.

“They’ve been fantastic. Michael came in with a pretty high pedigree and he’s showed us that with every start that he’s had,” he said. “He came in here with a little bit of a chip on his shoulder and won a job. Bussi did the exact same thing last year. We are very excited about the growth of our goaltending depth.”

NCAA

Andre Gasseau, Boston’s seventh round pick (213th overall) in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, has been a boost for the Boston College offense, tallying five goals and seven assists in his first 17 games this season. The 20-year-old sophomore is a major reason why the Eagles are ranked No. 2 in the country.

Ryan Walsh, a 20-year-old freshman at Cornell University, has had an excellent start to his rookie campaign with the Big Red. The Rochester, N.Y., native has seven points with five goals through his first 11 collegiate games. Walsh was Boston’s sixth-round selection (188th overall) in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Juniors

Beckett Hendrickson, in his third USHL campaign and first with the Sioux Falls Stampede, has recorded 19 points on seven goals through his first 22 games this season. Hendrickson, a native of Minnetonka, M.N., was selected in the fourth round (124th overall) by Boston in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Protecting the pipes for the Swift Current Broncos of the WHL, Reid Dyck has posted eight wins in 12 starts in his fourth WHL season. The 19-year-old has recorded a .913 save percentage and currently holds a winning record for the first time in his junior career.

