Prospects Report: Merkulov Has Big Weekend for P-Bruins

BostonBruins.com – With win streaks, shutouts, and national rankings, Boston Bruins prospects have continued their hot start to the 2023-24 campaign. Take a look through the system from Providence to the NCAA to juniors:

Providence

Georgii Merkulov found his scoring touch this weekend, posting five points on two goals and three assists in a 5-1 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Saturday night. The 23-year-old was named the AHL’s First Star of the Night for his performance.

A native of Ryazan, Russia, Merkulov also notched a goal and an assist the night before in a 2-0 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Merkulov leads the Providence Bruins in goals (8) assists (13) and points (21) through 24 games.

Head Coach Ryan Mougenel knows Merkulov’s offensive game is valuable to the team but praised his play in the defensive zone as well.

“Three weeks ago, I had expressed to him that he may not be getting rewarded on the game sheet, but the things that he does well will give him longevity in the game and those things will translate to offense,” said Mougenel. “He is what the Bruins’ identity is. He’s an offensive guy that believes in puck possession and is really good defensively as well.”