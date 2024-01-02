Prospects Report: Locmelis Leads at WJC, Lysell Paces P-Bruins

By Jordan Conn, BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com – Check out how the Boston Bruins’ pool of prospects have performed recently from Providence, to the NCAA, to juniors.

Providence

Fabian Lysell played an instrumental part in the P-Bruins’ three wins to close out the calendar year. The 20-year-old forward recorded six points in those three games, with two multi-point efforts. A native of Göteborg, Sweden, Lysell notched two goals and an assist in a 5-2 win at Utica on Dec. 29.

Head Coach Ryan Mougenel was impressed with Lysell’s overall play last week.

“Fabian showed last week what he is capable of,” said Mougenel. “He is a very special player that when he plays how he did last week, there’s no reason he can’t be an elite player at this level and bring that ability to the NHL.”

Anthony Richard posted two three-point games this past week, helping Providence to three victories. On Dec. 27, the 27-year-old forward scored a power-play goal and a shorthanded goal, while also recording an assist in a 5-4 win at Bridgeport. The Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, native scored the game’s first goal and posted two assists in an 8-2 win at Springfield on Dec. 30.

Mougenel was thrilled to see Richard take advantage of the offensive opportunities he generated.

“The biggest thing we saw was his separation and his ability to get behind the defensemen and use his speed,” said Mougenel. “He’s had a lot of chances and it’s good to see him get rewarded and capitalize on those.”

Alec Regula has been an outstanding addition to the blue line in Providence this season, holding the league’s best plus/minus rating at plus-25. The 23-year-old defenseman posted two goals and eight assists through his first 30 games this season.

As a coach, having trust in your players is vital, and Mougenel has found that in Regula in the defensive zone.

“He’s a young defenseman that still has a ton of upside,” said Mougenel. “He’s super reliable and efficient. He ends plays and is able to break the puck out. It’s a skill and identity that the Bruins need and it’s good to see him buy in and have success.”

World Juniors

Dans Locmelis, a forward for the University of Massachusetts, is representing Latvia at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championships, tallying three assists in four games for his home country. Locmelis, a 2022 fourth-round pick of the Bruins, is captain of the Latvian squad.

Latvia will play the United States in the quarterfinals on Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET.

Bruins centerman Matt Poitras, on loan to Team Canada, has two goals and an assist in four games. He is alternate captain of the Canadian team.

Canada will face off against Czechia in the quarterfinals on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. ET

NCAA/Juniors

  • Riley Duran has helped boost the Providence College Friars to a national ranking of No. 10 this season. The Woburn, Mass., native has five goals and three assists through 17 games.
  • Jackson Edward has produced in his third OHL season, helping the London Knights to a 23-11-0-1 to start the 2023-24 season. The Newmarket, Ontario, native recorded five goals and 10 assists through his first 34 games.

