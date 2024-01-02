Prospects Report: Locmelis Leads at WJC, Lysell Paces P-Bruins

BostonBruins.com – Check out how the Boston Bruins’ pool of prospects have performed recently from Providence, to the NCAA, to juniors.

Providence

Fabian Lysell played an instrumental part in the P-Bruins’ three wins to close out the calendar year. The 20-year-old forward recorded six points in those three games, with two multi-point efforts. A native of Göteborg, Sweden, Lysell notched two goals and an assist in a 5-2 win at Utica on Dec. 29.

Head Coach Ryan Mougenel was impressed with Lysell’s overall play last week.

“Fabian showed last week what he is capable of,” said Mougenel. “He is a very special player that when he plays how he did last week, there’s no reason he can’t be an elite player at this level and bring that ability to the NHL.”