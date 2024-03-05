Prospects Report: Kuntar Hitting Stride with P-Bruins

BostonBruins.com – Check out the latest Boston Bruins prospect update through Providence, the NCAA, juniors, and Europe.

Providence

Trevor Kuntar has found his stride in his rookie campaign with Providence. The forward netted two goals in a 4-2 win over Springfield last Friday night and posted a goal and an assist the game before in a 4-3 shootout win over Cleveland. The Williamsville, New York, native improved to nine goals and nine assists on the season.

Assistant Coach Trent Whitfield sees the progression in Kuntar’s game.

“I think he’s starting to learn some of the details,” said Whitfield. “We always knew he was a good pro. He does everything you want him to do. He works hard and now things are starting to click a little bit offensively. He’s playing physical, gets to the inside and he’s obviously one of those players that gets under the other team’s skin a little bit.”