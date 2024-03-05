Prospects Report: Kuntar Hitting Stride with P-Bruins

Rookie forward posted three goals in two games over the weekend for Providence

53562213811_42036aa493_o
By Jordan Conn, BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com – Check out the latest Boston Bruins prospect update through Providence, the NCAA, juniors, and Europe.

Providence

Trevor Kuntar has found his stride in his rookie campaign with Providence. The forward netted two goals in a 4-2 win over Springfield last Friday night and posted a goal and an assist the game before in a 4-3 shootout win over Cleveland. The Williamsville, New York, native improved to nine goals and nine assists on the season.

Assistant Coach Trent Whitfield sees the progression in Kuntar’s game.

“I think he’s starting to learn some of the details,” said Whitfield. “We always knew he was a good pro. He does everything you want him to do. He works hard and now things are starting to click a little bit offensively. He’s playing physical, gets to the inside and he’s obviously one of those players that gets under the other team’s skin a little bit.”

John Beecher also netted two goals in the win over Springfield last Friday night, including the game-winning goal. The forward picked the corner twice from the slot to help Providence to a victory over their Atlantic Division rival. The Elmira, New York, native has three goals and two assists in 15 American Hockey League games this season.

Whitfield understands the impact Beecher’s shot can have on a game.

“We always knew that he could shoot it. It was a matter of him getting into those positions a little bit more,” said Whitfield. “With his skating ability and his size, he has all those tools there. It’s just a matter of him getting to the inside and getting some of those opportunities to get that shot off.”

Anthony Richard scored an immaculate goal and added an assist in a 5-2 loss to Hartford on Sunday. The forward caught a pass in the neutral zone, cut up ice and split two defenders, before taking the puck to the blue paint and flipping it over the blocker of the goaltender to make it a one-goal game in the third period. The Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, native’s 40 points on 20 goals and 20 assists is good for third on the team, while only skating in 43 games.

Whitfield sees Richard’s speed as a unique ability that sets him apart.

“His speed is second to none in the league,” said Whitfield. “He flies. His top-end speed is as fast as anybody I have seen at this level. When he’s able to break through the middle of the ice like that unchecked, he’s dangerous. We’ve seen that in the last couple of months for us and in Boston as well.”

NCAA

Oskar Jellvik posted a primary assist in Boston College’s 5-3 win at the University of New Hampshire last Friday night. The forward’s 12 goals and 21 assists this season helped the Eagles hold a national ranking of No. 1 and capture the Hockey East Regular Season Championship on Sunday. The Taby, Sweden, native was originally selected by Boston in the 5th round (149th) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Juniors

After being traded from Sioux Falls to Dubuque in the USHL, Beckett Hendrickson made a quick first impression on the Fighting Saints, scoring two goals in his second game with the team last Saturday in a 3-0 win over the Youngstown Phantoms. The forward has 20 goals and 25 assists in 45 total games this season between the Stampede and the Fighting Saints. The Minnetonka, Minnesota, native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (124th) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Europe

Kristian Kostadinski has made a splash for Vastra Frolunda Jr. of the Swedish Junior Hockey League, totaling three goals and 14 assists in 44 games played. The Göteborg, Sweden, native was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (220th) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

